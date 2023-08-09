ROBINA RICH BOUFFAULT
I have been a commercial property owner in Winchester since 1990 and am currently also a full-time resident.
During that time, I have observed the city’s transformation from a quiet town, with green neighborhoods, friendly residents and no traffic to speak of, to its current status — with on-going promotion of so-called “economic development,” whose only real result thus far has been increasing traffic congestion, higher taxes and an ever-more expensive cost-of-living.
Having watched the deterioration of Loudoun County from a once-lovely county to its current ever worsening traffic congestion, pollution, skyrocketing costs of living and ongoing public school problems, I am asking City Council to explain why you apparently want to follow in those footsteps? That nightmare can be avoided:
· City Ordinances: Why do you continue to waive them or change them to allow excessive density? The city borders are not going to expand, the streets and sidewalks are not magically going to lengthen and widen, and sidewalks are not suddenly going to appear where there are none.
· Green spaces: The city has a good green-space ordinance, requiring 30% green space in every new projected development. Why do you continually waive this requirement, authorizing developers to overbuild in very limited spaces?
The latest example of this are the 16 Piccadilly/Kent townhomes, built by Aikens from curb-to-curb, with the existing tiny green space next door now shrunk in size to being almost non-existent to accommodate the new entryways and sidewalks. They do not respect the city’s historic district construction materials requirements either, with nothing but particle board and plastic from top to bottom.
· Parking: Aikens has provided insufficient parking, with only one space per unit, when the 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes will easily need 2 spaces per unit. The spill-over will be parked on Kent and Piccadilly, as few of the owners will use the parking garage with its substantial monthly fee.
· Affordable housing: Although you continually discuss “affordable housing,” at approximately $450,000 per townhome, the Aikens property doesn’t qualify. And with the coming Lynx development in the same area, things are only going to get worse. When their massive over-development construction project is completed, they will grab their profits and run back to Richmond, leaving the hapless residents with the resulting congestion!
This year you decided to impose a two-year 30% property reassessment, and a 12% real estate tax increase on city residents during an economic slowdown. Congratulations! A new record — resulting in some residents migrating to the county, leaving the city entirely.
In 2014, with 27,328 residents, the city budget was $80,381,156. In 2022, with 27,936 residents — only a 2.2% increase over eight years — the city budget just approved for next year 2024 is $113,470,000 — a 41.2% increase. Far in excess of any CPI inflation. So where is all that money going? How much is being wasted?
Winchester is turning into the proverbial bloated bureaucracy — with the resulting departure of good businesses. How did this happen?
It’s time for a complete, forensic audit of this city’s accounts, done by an independent auditor. Then it will be up to council to correct the situation — hopefully quickly. Winchester is too beautiful a city to waste.
