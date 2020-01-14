I was sincerely disappointed to read the commentary last week titled “DONALD TRUMP UNITES!” by a former candidate for Winchester City Council in which she has attempted to unify readers to ban together and eliminate our President from his position later this year.
The author was evidently asleep during history class or else doesn’t care what past Democrat presidents have ordered during their time in office. Let me remind her and all the other Democrats suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered and had successfully carried out the assassination of Japan’s most revered Marshal Admiral, Isoroku Yamamoto, who was the commander in chief of the Japanese Combined Fleet and the Emperor’s right-hand man on April 18, 1943.Has it been forgotten how this united the Japanese who went on to kill thousands of Americans in the Pacific theater?
It evidently doesn’t resonate that Democrat President Harry S. Truman ordered and had carried out the most tragic event the world has ever seen which resulted in total causalities in excess of 200,000 mostly innocent people.
In March of 2011, Democrat President Barack Obama ordered military intervention in Libya targeting its leader Muammar Al-Qaddafi and in October of 2011 after the dictator was killed held a press conference in the White House Rose Garden and crowed “Without putting a single U.S. service member on the ground we achieved our objectives.”
Again on May 2, 2011, the same Democrat President, Barack Obama ordered and had carried out the assassination of Osama bin Laden the founder of al Qaeda. This action sure didn’t do anything but further unite our enemies in the Middle East.
I’m not saying these examples weren’t justified actions but they did occur under Democrat presidents. On Jan. 3 of this year President Trump did nothing but ensure American lives were saved by ordering the attack on Qassem Soleimani. This mission was reportedly carried out with precision and without injuring any innocents.
The author of last week’s commentary doesn’t have family overseas that may have been a victim of the imminent attacks planned by this terrorist! It’s easy to sit in the comfort of one’s Winchester mansion enjoying an annual household income approaching a million dollars and complain about our president.
Not everyone in Winchester enjoys this privilege and appreciates all the positive accomplishments our president has made to enhance the lives of all Americans. Instead of attempting to poison the minds of others with mindless rhetoric there should be an effort to educate everyone about the more than 300 accomplishments and promises kept by our president during his short time in office and the many more to come during his next term in office and the House of Representatives has a Republican majority.
Ward One is so very fortunate to have kept someone with such TDS out of office and elected Les Veach to represent its residents in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.