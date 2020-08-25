We stand against the destructive and evil policies of the Democrats. That should be adequate reason to vote for Republicans at all levels of government. In a nutshell Republicans stand for common sense and logic while Democrats stand for emotional demonstrations (tantrums) and parental control of the masses.
The Republican Senate has done an excellent and admirable job of holding off the onslaught of dangerous and evil legislation flooding in from the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. The Democrats are crying for people to unite, which means join a union and do what Democrats want. This canard of bringing people together reminds me of a quote from M. Stanton Evans when he said "there are 2 parties in Washington, the evil party and the stupid party. Every now and then the evil party and the stupid party get together and agree on something evil and stupid. That is called bipartisanship."
Democrats have proven that they only have one interest and that is to overthrow President Trump. The Democrats are continuing to accuse Trump of everything that Democrats are already doing or intend to do.
I find it amazing how Mister Kennedy, [Winchester Star, Open Forum, August 20, 2020] can describe President Trump in the totally opposite terms from the truth and it gets published front and center. In the spirit of bringing people together, I would say that Mister Biden is nasty, cruel, corrupt, racist, Marxist, immoral and is a shill for the Communist Party USA and is clearly dangerous. There, I said it.
Also, in the spirit of Mister Kennedy, I would describe President Trump as patriotic, loyal, decent, fearless and the best thing that happened to this country and the world in a long time.
Some Republicans do not support President Trump because he came to Washington to drain the swamp and they don't like it. That swamp is totally bipartisan, meaning it is comprised of Democrats and Republicans.
Just remember, the Democrats support the riots, support defunding police, support totally opening our borders, support reducing the population while growing government control in your life and mine. What can go wrong with that?
Vote Republican to help preserve the Constitution and the rule of law as well as this land of opportunity for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. May God continue to bless the constitutional republic of the United States of America.
Charles Markert resides in Frederick County.
(8) comments
While I understand where the writer is coming from, I sure wish more people understood that there is a significant, and meaningful, difference between: Leftist Democrat and liberal, as well as Republican and conservative. Very few Republicans have done this country any favors lately and most of them are just career politicians and not true conservatives.
If you watched any of the Democratic convention you can plainly see the the Democratic Party is full of angry, bitter, ungrateful malcontents that find nothing admirable about the USA. Every speaker was spewing hatred. They have never gotten over Hillary's loss in 2016. They have been throwing a hissy fit ever since. No decent person would reward them with a vote in 2020.
You're the angriest person I've almost ever seen, Bern. Careful, you don't want to pop a vein
So angry....after spouting about the "evil people" who have tantrums, you proceeded to have a beauty of a....well tantrum. What a sad world you live in, all those evil people ruining your suburbs and supporting a crook. Enjoy~
Thank you, Mr. Markert. Well said!
Okay- so the lying democrats are trying to topple your god, Trump. But what about all the Republicans who are against him? Not just the never Trumpers, but the very “best of the best” that he hired, worked for his administration, then left and have been warning us all in no uncertain terms that this man is a liar, a con artist, and even a traitor? What about his own sister (who he himself has praised even recently)? She says he is a lying con artist too. What about her? And the idea that a plan was formulated to get the virus under control, but scrapped because (being the infectious disease geniuses that they are) they believed it was really just affecting blue states...not their base. What about that reality? Maybe ask the people who paid for their classes at tRump University only to realize they were swindled. Or the workers that were bankrupted when he built casinos but wouldnt pay the bills for the work when completed. The man is in his 70’s and has done this his entire life. The list of people left holding the bag for him is endless. And i’m sorry to tell you, but i received the decoder ring in the mail from Q himself and used all of his angry tweets to get to the secret clue he left for you about the deep state...and you’ll be sorry to hear that what it spelled out was “Drink more Ovaltine”. Bummer- i know. No child eating and molesting cabal, but i felt you deserved the truth.
And beside those republicans, who can be tossed aside as "traitors" we now have Richard Spencer, white supremacist who "heiled" trump after he was elected, telling us the maggot movement is over, he was "wrong", and now he backs Biden. Very strange times we live in
Evil and destructive?
And I would be very cautious about criticizing a platform of removal when all Trump campaigned on was the reversal of the Obama administration.
