COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is here. In your county, in your town. At the time of this writing, we’ve identified 33 laboratory-positive cases in the Lord Fairfax Health District, including the first cases in residents of Clarke and Page counties. But that’s likely just the tip of the iceberg; you can assume there are people that have it pretty much everywhere you go in the Shenandoah Valley.
What’s worse? People that have COVID-19 are not easy to identify. There’s fairly good evidence that up to half of the people infected with the virus have no symptoms. Another share of those infected will only develop a mild chest cold. You can’t tell by looking who does and doesn’t have the disease.
What does all this mean? It means that trying to identify individual cases and isolate them all is no longer possible. We can’t quarantine our way out of this pandemic. The only way to beat it is to starve out the virus, and that requires a team effort, by everybody in this district, this commonwealth, and this country, through a technique that has become known as social distancing.
Viruses are fussy little things. They can’t reproduce on their own, but must steal the reproductive equipment from a living cell. Moreover, they’re picky about which cells they choose. COVID-19 prefers human respiratory tract cells, the ones found in your lungs, trachea and larynx, but also in your mouth and nose, and eyes. Without access to these cells, the viruses will dry up and die. This is our enemy’s weak point, the one we must attack.
Left to its natural course, it appears that the COVID-19 disease typically lasts from 1-2 weeks. There are an unfortunate few, perhaps two percent, in which the disease is fatal, mostly the elderly and infirm. For the rest, the immune system will develop antibodies against the virus and eradicate them from the body. Unless the virus finds another human respiratory system to infect along the way, that’s the end of the line for that case of COVID-19.
Our goal, then, is to keep that virus from finding a new host. The virus spreads through airborne means, expelled into the air through a cough or sneeze, and to a lesser extent by singing, talking, or even normal breathing. Once in the air, and if not inhaled by another person, the virus particles scatter. Once they disperse beyond a certain point, thought to be about six feet from the source, they become too scattered to infect another person. Here is the first rule of social distancing: stay six feet away from others. It doesn’t mean that you can’t pass in the hallway, but don’t stand or sit close together. And of course, remember to wash your hands frequently, cover a cough or sneeze with your elbow, and try not to touch your mouth, nose, and eyes.
Even better for the uninvited viral guest would be to colonize more than one person’s respiratory system, allowing rapid spread of the disease. This can only be accomplished if the infected person comes in contact with several others while sick. Hence, the second rule of social distancing: be near as few people as possible. It’s easy to see why groups over ten people are to be avoided…the virus loves crowds, and the bigger the better! Best of all is to stay home if you at all can, and go out only when necessary. Shop once a week, not when you only need a loaf of bread. The virus also loves to be brought to new areas to infect new people, so don’t travel or visit unless it’s really necessary. All these rules apply to your children as well.
Remember that you can’t tell by looking who has the virus. That leads to the third rule: assume that anyone may be infected. Don’t try to pick out the “high risk” people, or endeavor to find out if there are any “cases” in your town or on your street. Just assume that there are, and you’ll probably be right. While true social distancing may not be practical in all situations, such as between spouses, or parents and small children, it should be practiced as much as possible.
Here’s the good news: if everyone in the country were to practice social distancing, in two or three weeks, most of the infections would have cleared without infecting anyone new. At that point we would have only recovered persons who are immune to the disease and those never infected. At that point the pandemic, at least in the USA, would be over. Social distancing will starve the Coronavirus.
While 100% participation is not feasible, the more people who practice social distancing, the faster the rate of infection will drop, causing the deaths and hospitalizations to drop as well, so that when the outbreak finally tapers off—as it eventually will—many people will be alive, and will have avoided serious illness, than without that team effort.
America has faced many crises before. This is our latest one, and as with the others, a national team effort is needed to defeat this enemy. Our weapon is social distancing. It’s not pleasant, but it’s only for a while, and it’s what we as a Commonwealth and as a Country need right now.
Six feet. Stay home. Starve a virus today, and win the war.
