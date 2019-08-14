It is time for all conscious citizenry to understand the real threat in using Social Media platforms. If the attack on your free speech is not getting your undivided attention, then consider the latest death of the Utah college student, Mackenzie Lueck, whose use of Social Media ultimately led to her demise.
While it is evident that good can come out of using these platforms, we need to be cognizant of the spiraling downfalls of such usage, over exposure and sheer exploitation.
Consider the latest debacle regarding Miss Michigan’s Instagram post. Ms. Zhu, Vice President of the University of Michigan College Republicans, was condemned and stripped of her Miss Michigan title by a pageant official for writing “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate’’ social media posts. Ms. Zhu posted the following on Instagram: “There is a try on Hijab booth at my college campus. So you are telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory, and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?”
The outrage from the social justice warriors regarding this post and a tweet tells us all that free speech, in its full context is not welcome, especially if it does not cater to the liberal narrative. Did we not learn anything from the media’s coverage of the Covington School incident? Attacks from liberal communities are visceral, vicious and indefensible. Factual statements be damned, it’s all about how you feel.
Even more disturbing is the onslaught of censorship by these social platforms directed towards conservative, pro-Constitution, educated women. For example: Candice Owns (conservative, woman of color) comments about Hitler were taken completely out of context by Congressman Ted Lieu during her House hearing. Not a word from the liberal media. Michelle Malkin (conservative, woman of color) is banned from Facebook due to conservative values and meaningful arguments. Add to the list of conservative women of color: Condoleezza Rice, one of the smartest women in our nation; Laura Loomer banned from Twitter; Katrina Pierson, Laura Ingraham, and Ann Coulter banned from speaking at private universities (yes, white is a color also).
While all of us can learn something from the intelligent and honest ladies mentioned above, the media chooses to provide all the air time to the meaningless, freshman “Squad” that includes AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who are creating divisiveness by deceitful comments and promoting obstructionism. We the public have to endure AOC acting surprised when a sink garbage disposal is turned on, and listen and watch Rashida Tlaib stating on camera, “We’re going to impeach the MF’er, don’t worry, “ with children present. Guess their higher education came from the lower rungs of the education system.
Those that abuse the social media platforms can choose to do so at their own demise. As for the rest of us, do we really need these platforms to socialize and gain recognition? I think not. If we conservatives minimize our use of Social Media, their support and finances will dry up. Hitting them where it hurts will promote change. Change that translates into them treating us as equals so that honest discussions and debates can once again thrive in our democracy.
(1) comment
no they just ban your facebook account because you hurt someones feelings or say something they dont like.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.