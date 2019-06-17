In response to Lisa Callanan’s commentary of June 12: It seems the word socialism is widely used by some people here in the states to apply to any country that provides free health care to its citizens. Lots of times it is used interchangeably with communism. Some people often use it when discussing free health care to scare people. It must be the reason so many people (not just politicians) are scared of providing free health care to its citizens.
You said socialism can lead to communism. I have heard Canada called socialist because of its free health care, yet they abhor Communism as much as Americans. I grew up in Canada and didn’t find it any different then living here. I have two daughters who live there, and I often ask when they are coming home, but they like that they have less stress there in spite of higher taxes.
Maybe socialism actually offers some good ideas which some people adopted. Listening to other people we can get some good ideas. Why are some of these so-called socialist countries listed among the top 10 countries by the United Nations as having the happiest citizens in the world? I saw the larger list and the United States was somewhere around 27th.
The list was based on income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support, and generosity. This is one of the richest countries in the world, but it seems the rich are getting richer and the middle class poorer. Yet we are still one of the most generous countries in the world when it comes to helping others. We probably have more social support then any other country.
So why are we so low on the happiness list when countries like Sweden, Denmark, and Canada that provide for health care are higher up in the top 10. Is it because people don’t have to worry about a major illness and going bankrupt and losing their homes so that life is less stressful? We have great doctors here and the technology to help, but only the wealthy can afford really good care.
I know lots of people avoid doctors until it is serious and maybe too late. Medicine here costs five times what it costs in Canada. You see less overweight people in these so-called socialist countries. Healthy people are happier people.
As for another item on the list — freedom. It seems only white English people think we have lots of freedom in this country. I was one of those, but now that I have a very international family I am more aware of how other people are treated. There are so many hate groups out there and even in politics. There is more violence here because of guns and poor control.
Well, we are not equally miserable here, but those countries on the happy list can’t be miserable, even if we call them socialist.
It's always interesting when the world happiness index is used to justify socialist programs. For instance, in Scandinavia, happiness is as much a part of the culture as freedom is in America. In Denmark, if one were to claim to be unhappy, there would social pressures placed on that person somehow GET happy. It is taboo in that part of the world to be unhappy. Just as American's claim we are the most free country on Earth and to claim otherwise would be wildly unpopular in social circles, so too is it wildly unpopular to admit to anyone, if you're Scandinavian, that you are unhappy. That is why poll after poll shows Scandinavians to be so uber happy.
Then maybe our socialist party and its followers need to move to the "happy" countries. Funny when i worked at Canadian border the people of canada came to Us for health care as they could not get appointments for a very long time. Now they did go back to have prescriptions filled as price so much cheaper. Sounds like a pharmaceutical problem as US manufactures here are greedy. I for one do not want to pay higher taxes as on limited income can bately addors taxes now.
