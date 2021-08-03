In our political and social dialogue, the term “socialism” is invoked repeatedly. I thought I knew both the meaning and the implications of the term but decided to do research to validate my understanding. My first step was to see what Wikipedia revealed. The Wikipedia page is extensive. In addition to the etymology and history of socialism, the web page discusses socialism from the dimensions of contemporary socialist politics, social and political theory, economics, and politics. In addition, there are 571 footnotes identifying the sources for the information in the article. Clearly, socialism is a complex topic.
What is missing from Wikipedia and from almost all discussions of socialism is the religious dimension. In the Pledge of Allegiance, we state: one nation, under God. Our currency states: In God, We Trust. It seems appropriate, therefore, to view socialism through the lens of religion. Fortunately, we are blessed in our country with freedom to worship, which gives us a kaleidoscope of views on God.
In her book, "Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others," Barbara Brown Taylor identifies one commonality in our faith traditions — the Golden Rule. The author states four major faiths contain a version of this rule. Judaism — Hurt not others in ways you yourself would find hurtful. Islam — None of you is a believer unless you love for your brother what you love for yourself. Hinduism — This is the sum of duty: do not do to others what would do pain if done to you. Christianity — You shall love your neighbor as yourself.
According to Wikipedia, the word 'socialism' finds its root in the Latin sociare, which means to combine or to share. The Golden Rule encapsulates this perspective of sharing. Yet not many people see a linkage between helping others, as our different scriptures require, and socialism. Rather, most equate socialism with giving something to others they do not deserve. As a Christian, when I hear the term socialism, I immediately think of the Gospel message of Jesus to help our neighbors.
I suggest before we use the term socialism in conversations and correspondence, we should ask ourselves a question. How does my understanding of socialism incorporate my faith tradition’s teaching on the Golden Rule? By basing our discussions on God, we will have a foundation upon which we can build our economic and political systems. Let’s put into practice what we “preach” on our currency and state in our Pledge of Allegiance.
Michael Conk is a resident of Winchester.
