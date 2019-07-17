Democratic members of Congress are now describing President Trump’s refusal to comply with their incessant requests for more information as a “Constitutional crisis.” Every committee of the Democratically controlled House is investigating him, trying to find something, anything, that would justify impeachment.
They are demanding to see copies of Trump’s tax returns, and refusing to believe the Mueller Report. Congressman Adam Schiff has yet to apologize for his false “evidence of collusion” claim. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the president is guilty of a “coverup,” and should be in prison. Democratic leaders say, “No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.”
Of course, members of Congress are “above the law” when they can deliberately lie, smear, and defame political opponents. They can’t be sued, even when the evidence proves they lie, smear, and defame.
Every member of Congress has sworn [or affirmed] that: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic: that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Yet Democrats have no problem redefining, and sometimes ignoring, many of the rights that are based in the Constitution, and many laws that don’t suit their political ambitions.
They ignore the Right to Due Process, claiming someone is guilty even after the evidence proves otherwise. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is always under attack. The Right to Free Speech depends on one’s political affiliation. The Right Against Unreasonable Searches and Seizures is ignored when Democrats demand to see a political opponent’s tax returns. The Right to Life is denied even when an unborn baby is clearly alive. All Democrats now ignore the law when it applies to illegal aliens, supporting open borders, sanctuary cities, even free health care.
While they accuse Trump of multiple lies and coverups, the Democrats are committing whoppers every day. Every presidential candidate is offering outrageous political promises seeking votes. All of the promises are Socialist deceptions: The Green New Deal, Medicare For All, free college, forgiveness of student debt, a living wage, government guaranteed income, reparations for slavery, and blaming every social problem on “the rich.”
The lies and the coverups have a negative effect on every American, regardless of party affiliation. Socialists never mention the bankrupting cost of each fraudulent promise. They deliberately hide the negative consequences that their false promises will have on the deceived. And worst of all, their promises cannot possibly solve the issues that they claim to support.
Constitutional crisis? Yes! Absolutely! Every right and every freedom in the Constitution is threatened by socialism.
Ironically, American voters don’t need Socialists to provide them with free health care, free college, free housing, free meals, and an income to boot. These benefits are all available today. All it takes is a visit to your nearest military recruiter and you can get it all just by signing up. You will also earn all the rights that you deserve by serving your country — the greatest country in the history of the world.
