Hello Neighbors of Clarke County.
I would like to share my specific concern as a Clarke county citizen. We own two acres of land with our family home in Clarke County. In this specific neighborhood, I believe that this horrific situation with the feral cat-wild animal community may be the same kind of situation that many rural land owners have battled and dealt with. The neighborhood is called River Park Lane.
We seek to know how other homeowners have cleaned up such a mess, or if this lowers our property values. I have spoken to the county sheriff and the SPCA. I have dealt with the county animal shelter in the past and we have the opinion from our traveling veterinarian Jonathan Reiss, DVM, that the feeding and creation of a feral colony of cats is definitely an act of animal cruelty.
We have known for at least six years that the feral colony was growing. Between 2016-2018, my husband and I did trap some of the wild cats and delivered them to the county animal shelter. The younger animals were vaccinated against rabies, and they were adopted. When we bought this property in 1989, the previous owner explained that she had been given the rabies vaccine shots because she had touched or moved a dead animal. Many rural land owners like ourselves have witnessed the wild animals here. There is no doubt that rabies would travel fast. We are at the stage of life which allows us to enjoy time with our married children and our grandchildren. Tonight, the back patio that we use for our outdoor meals was crawling with wild cats today when we arrived home.
The colony of feral cats here just grows every year. We do not personally know of any landowners who have successfully removed a feral colony, but we very much need to know if it was done, and how. We are great tax payers and our three children attended grade school and high school here in Clarke county. Could any citizen share advice?
Our property is located in a neighborhood that has a homeowners association. The most useful piece of advice that I have been given came from a long-time family friend, Hannah Won, who works as a professional realtor with Pearson Smith Realty. She explained to me that when we buy a property, we also buy the right to enjoy the property, and the feeding of that feral colony robs us of that enjoyment.
I spoke with the county sheriff last year and was told that he could not help. The SPCA tells me that landowners such as ourselves would need to trap, neuter and release all the feral animals.
Any opinions or solutions are needed.
Thank you.
Kathleen Mitchell is a resident of Bluemont.
