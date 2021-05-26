DAVID SPARKMAN
Do electric cars help the environment? Well, barely. They shift the pollution to other places. While we try to solve problems, we need to consider how the future will shift the issues. This is a futurist approach.
1. Electrical Generation will move to nuclear 5th generation Thorium/U233 liquid fuel reactors, which are cheaper and safer than the current reactors. Thorium is about 200 times more available than U236, and liquid fuel reactors will automatically shut down with loss of power or loss of coolant. The reactor will cool down in 24 hours rather than in 7-9 days. Coal plants for electric generation will be a thing of the past.
2. Electrical batteries that compactly store energy are based on lithium and nickel. Lithium and sulfur are better, but sulfur has no structural strength. That may be a solvable problem. But there isn’t enough lithium to equip all the American families with electric cars, much less the world.
3. Large cities were built to support a workforce of mostly clerical and service workers. The future of such jobs looks to be changing to “at home” or computerized. The structure of large cities is really up in the air. The real question is the size of the middle class. Will it be destroyed and there only be the rich and the poor as in third world countries, or will we find a way to grow the middle class?
4. Education consists of teaching past knowledge, practicing skills of math, science, and communication, and learning social skills that promote tolerance, harmony, and growth of society. Currently, public schools are not doing too well at that. Home schooling is growing because of the failures of public schools, as home schooling allows more innovation and adaptability to special needs, including both the handicapped and the exceptional students.
5. Medical science is slowly making a giant leap in understanding. Diagnostic tools, robotic surgery, and customized treatment are just in their infancy. Today I had one of my teeth repaired with a crown. The “X-ray” machine did not require special protection for the attendant. There was no film to develop, it went straight to the computer. The ground down tooth was scanned by computer for shaping the inside of the crown, and the mating tooth (the one directly above) scanned for the top of the crown. Then, the crown was printed in the office and glued on. The glue was set by photons from a timed wand, and the whole process took only 2 hours, with most of that time taken to create the crown by a special printing machine. We cannot imagine what the future will hold in medicine.
The biggest challenge of the future will be maintaining the liberty and creativity of our people, preserving the independence of the citizen from government control, and finding meaningful employment for people’s talents.
