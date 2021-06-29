Kevin Kennedy’s “Some see the danger all too clearly” (Winchester Star 6/15/2021) continued his nauseating Democrats good, Republicans bad, with enmity for President Trump and patriots. I see a greater danger. Despite Democrats’ Trump obsession, he wasn’t an authoritarian and now exercises no power. Whatever 2024 brings, “Trumpism” remains the core of Republican governance.
The Republican Party is a populists/nationalist party that identifies the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as America’s existential threat. Republicans want our Founders’ 1776 experiment to continue as a democratic, individual rights-based constitutional republic where citizens are free to use their individual liberty, responsibility, and Judeo-Christian values to pursue opportunity through free-market capitalism that’s built upon an economic environment of low taxes and regulation. This enables American citizens to create as much wealth as they lawfully will and to grow the American economy.
Make America Great Again (MAGA) (“Trumpism”) includes free and fair elections, strong borders and military, and foreign and domestic leadership that maintains peace without foreign interventions so America remains free and number one in the world; otherwise, America becomes number two and a CCP vassal. Trump enhanced America’s greatness. Biden is governing America, as did Obama, by managed decline.
Before Obama’s regime, Republicans and Democrats shared an allegiance to our Constitution. No longer. The Democratic Party is an elitist/globalist party that identifies domestic terrorism (undefined), systemic racism, and climate change as America’s most dangerous threats. Democrat elites include mainstream media, professional sports teams, Wall Street, big business, social media bosses, and the Davos (Switzerland) group that meets to discuss economics and world government.
The Democratic Party ignores average citizens unless they belong to groups supporting Democrats like Teachers’ Unions or climate change promoters. Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, costing 11,000 jobs, and compromised American energy independence to support his climate change agenda while catastrophically allowing Putin to expand his Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, thereby strengthening Russia’s economy and energy leverage over NATO. The Democrat Party constantly joins and pays for global organization, like the CCP-controlled World Health Organization.
I believe Obama and Biden about their wanting to “fundamentally transform the United States.” The Democratic Party acts like an insurrectionist party bent on creating sufficient chaos necessary to turn America into the Soviet States of America.
I pay attention when Democratic politicians threatens to destroy the Constitution’s checks and balances by packing the Supreme Court, adding Democrat Senators through DC and Puerto Rico statehood, abolishing the filibuster and Electoral College, and passing laws to federalize state election laws so Democrats can’t lose.
Trump’s 1776 Project would teach our children that America was founded for individual liberty. Biden replaced 1776 with the 1619 Project that teaches America is evil because Democrats think it was founded to promote slavery, beginning in Jamestown (1619). Therefore, because America is supposedly evil, its culture and government must be replaced. Actions like “counter culture” – destroying historical artifacts – and Antifa and Black Lives Matter burning and rioting follow. Crime increases in cities as gun control is pursued. Critical Race Theory is cultural Marxism that describes white people with white privilege as oppressors and non-white people as oppressed. All such Marxist/Democrat ideas are cutely packaged as “Woke.” America cannot exist with ideas that promote hatred and division.
America’s greatest danger is not Trump or Republicans; it’s the Democratic Party.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.