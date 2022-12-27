The story back in October stated that Valley Health System was experiencing staff-shortages and an increase in premium pay. But do not forget since they followed the mandate of the COVID shots, VHS got $126 million through assistance programs such as the federal CARES Act, the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Were the staff shortages and increase in premium pay self-inflicted because the VHS admins made the decision to follow federal government protocol to get the COVID money? Anyone could assume non-life threatening surgeries were postponed due to the admins making that decision and that will affect their source of patient revenue.
Since the mid-late 2000s, Valley Health System has been buying up all smaller regional hospitals and replacing them with brand-new facilities costing approx $30 million to 35 million. Most recently, Warren Memorial Hospital was replaced with a $100 million brand-new facility.
Makes one wonder, with all these regional facilities, is VHS creating duplication within their own organization and driving up their health care costs?
Read the following from the Quad-state business journal back in March of 2006:
"Last year, the Winchester Eye Surgery Clinic applied to the Virginia Department of Health for a certificate of public need (COPN). Despite receiving a letter of opposition from Winchester Medical Center, which has its own Surgi-Center, at which cataract removals are performed, the state agency granted the COPN on December 22.
"We opposed it because it was a duplication of the services we provide," said Larry Van Hoose, vice president for Valley Health. "Duplication tends to drive health care costs up."
Is the local citizenry aware that from 2000-2020, Winchester Medical Center has profited nearly a billion dollars? My sources are the following: IRS990s, Quad-State Biz Journal and VHI.org. Since Y2K, WMC has profited nearly a billion dollars, while coming in at $917,387,142. That is an impressive annual average of $43,685,102.
Are the citizens of Winchester OK with WMC making all those profits tax free and reinvesting in regional areas and even across the state lines?
Paul Hampton had several questions back in October of 2010.
City pays entire exemption, but does it get entire "benefit?"
Mr. Hampton stated at that time that only 12 percent of Winchester Medical Center campus patrons were Winchester residents. Did it occur to Valley Health that the issue of fairness bears consideration since city residents pay 100 percent of their tax exemption status?
The Wellness Center, which opened up back in 2008, needs a check up as I shared with City Council several questions that need to be answered on how profitable it is. Other questions were raised by the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association in Boston back in January of 2006 directed to Valley Health's board of directors.
Wish I could share more, but I have reached my 500-word limit.
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
