Something doesn’t add up in Robina Rich Bouffault’s Open Forum piece published by The Star this past Saturday (“Cork Street fiasco”).
Based only on the facts presented by Ms. Bouffault, I would agree she is correct in questioning the propriety of the Economic Development Authority spending taxpayer dollars on a real-estate transaction that may result in a very substantial profit for a private party while providing no discernible benefit to the community.
Ironically, in a mock City Council session at the end of the INSIGHT Citizen’s Academy a few years ago, one of the items that the mock City Council, of which I was a member, had to deal with was a half-baked proposal to use EDA funding for the construction of a casino within city limits. In the absence of any other facts, it would seem that the obvious analytical deficiencies in the EDA’s hypothetical project then are also present in real life today. But we don’t know all the facts — hence we should avoid a rush to judgment.
What I find really astonishing is that Ms. Bouffault is quick to exonerate the beneficiaries of the allegedly questionable EDA transaction (“I consider the Frerottes to be excellent and honest business people”) but then proceeds to attack Councilman Bill Wiley for the mere fact that he is the listing broker for the eventual subsequent sale of the real estate in question. Ms. Bouffault does not allege any specific facts of improper conduct by Mr. Wiley; she simply attacks him on the basis of being both a member of the City Council and a broker in a real estate transaction that is subsequent to the allegedly questionable EDA transaction.
I am not a friend of Bill Wiley’s, and I do not belong to his political affiliation. My only direct contact with Mr. Wiley was when he and Councilman John Hill interviewed me for a volunteer position following my completion of the INSIGHT Citizen’s Academy, which eventually led to City Council appointing me to an unpaid position as a member of the Board of the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority.
But I find it appalling that someone would attack an elected official, regardless of political affiliation, without any specific allegation of wrongdoing. Which brings me back to my original statement. Something doesn’t add up — and it makes me wonder what might be the real motivation for Ms. Bouffault’s writing.
