A recent New York Times article opened with this line: “America’s schoolchildren will need help catching up.” As parents are more vulnerable during this time of distance learning, this message could contribute to their already overwhelmed emotions. But as a teacher, I am here to say, this is nothing new. Every day teachers have students in their classroom that need help catching up. We have students who are above, on and below grade level. We have students who are English Learners, receive special education and students who live in poverty. Teachers build relationships with those students, connect with those students and teach ALL students. We make gains. Huge gains. And guess what else we do to them, that is out of all teachers’ control? We make them take standardized tests, because those who are driving our educational decisions, who are not teachers, think this is the answer.
As teachers, we know all of the challenges our students face daily. Often, we know about those challenges before our students step foot into our classrooms. The COVID-19 pandemic did not bring those deficits to our attention. They have been there, but were invisible to many. The only difference is that now, because of COVID-19, these challenges have been brought to our community’s and nation’s attention.
When we standardize testing and learning, teachers know the disadvantages many students already face. No internet or no device actually seem like minor set-backs. What about no running water, no electricity, no food, no wellness checkups or no health care? What about no parental support, neglect, abuse or homelessness?
When our students step foot into our classrooms, we meet them right where they are. We reach them and then we teach them. Read that again. We reach them and then we teach them.
Labeling a student “behind” is not fixing a problem nor is it helping them. As a teacher, my current concern is not my students’ academic deficits. It is their well-being. I trust that when we get back to our classrooms, our children will be just fine. I trust our teachers.
Please open your eyes and mind to see that our children do not all fit into the same box. Trust that teachers will teach them utilizing best practices. Teachers can not be replaced with a worksheet or a computer program. And what if in the midst of these sorrowful times due to COVID-19, we use this “new” knowledge of our students and this rare opportunity as a society to reflect on our educational system? We can transform our thinking to focus on student learning instead of standardized tests scores. As a nation, we can see firsthand how COVID-19 has had negative impacts as the virus continues to spread, death rates increase, unemployment climbs, and our economy has plummeted. It is hard to fathom anything good coming out of COVID-19. BUT, what if as a nation we begin making decisions in the best interest of our students and those who reach them to teach them?
