A self-styled libertarian who had migrated from Vermont to Florida to escape high taxes and government overreach looked out from his beachfront home at the ominous clouds in the distance. The retiree Googled the National Weather Service to see what its satellites showed. He knew the government also flew planes into hurricanes to determine their strength and direction. And yes, he was in a storm's path.
He then worried about his government insurance, the one he had to buy, because no private insurer would insure him. He calmed himself with the thought that the government agency FEMA would make up for any insurance shortfalls.
Then he began worrying about getting help if he got into trouble. But surely the National Guard or the Coast Guard would send someone to his aid.
And what about after the storm? Would the Post Office be able to deliver his Medicare medication? Luckily for him the government had already arranged for his Social Security check to be direct deposit.
Well, the storm came and went. It did exactly as the National Weather Service predicted. Stubbornly he'd weathered the storm at home. When the storm was over, the Coast Guard checked on him and the National Guard delivered provisions. His Medicare medication came through the Post Office almost on time and his government insurance and FEMA partnered in his recovery.
His one and only complaint was that "Biden" waited a whole week before visiting to see how he and his neighbors had made out.
Donald Sears
(No relation to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears)
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.