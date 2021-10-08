LAURI BRIDGEFORTH
Who else is disillusioned by the two-party system in local politics? Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like a lot of local Republicans and Democrats wind up publicly supporting candidates they quietly don’t believe in just because the party dictates they should. Where is the common sense here? I would rather spend my time and effort supporting the right candidates for the job, and sometimes those folks run as Independents.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors meetings lately seems just ridiculous with all the nonsense and vitriol spewing back and forth. These folks are supposed to be adults conducting the public’s business and it seems to devolve to finger-pointing and verbal antics.
Isn’t it time to support a no-nonsense candidate that believes in common sense? Warren Gosnell, an Independent candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Shawnee District seat, will work for all residents of Frederick County. In fact, he’s been doing this for years as a lieutenant with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Transparency, community, and approachability are part of his day job every single shift as a public information officer.
In addition, as a traffic safety coordinator, his input will be invaluable to the planning process as this region builds more roads. Providing a boots-on-the-ground perspective from a law enforcement point of view will also be most helpful.
There are many reasons to support and vote for Warren Gosnell, so let’s all do our research before voting. Visit goz4boz.us to read more about why he’s running, and the differences he will make as he represents the Shawnee District.
Less nonsense, and more common sense. Now that’s a solid reason to vote for an Independent candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.