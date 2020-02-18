When I first heard Donald J. Trump was going to run for office, I chuckled to myself thinking, “You are a pig-headed, ego-filled, rich playboy who has no feeling nor thought for anyone but more money and yourself.”
I am a senior. I remember the death of the much-loved FDR, the atomic bomb Truman dropped that ended World War II, Kennedy assassinated, Nixon resign after the scandal of Watergate, Clinton impeached, and Obama elected. I lived through WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and all the present fighting. As time marched on, changes began to take place that were unacceptable to many. The next election was approaching. I saw a different man emerge from the shadows of usual politics that had a different agenda ... I knew I could not vote for Hillary Clinton as she was approving and helping make lawful all the immoral ideas of man and no longer that of God. She approved of the rights of a woman to abort her child. She was influenced by the declining morality of the times and agreed wit the “new” standards being portrayed. Few people seemed to not know or care that abortion was always lawful if the mother’s life was endangered. That was not told, or ignored, because it was not abortion on demand. She stood for popularity. She treated morality as old-fashioned and untimely. Transgender was being accepted as if God did not know what he was doing when he made a man and a woman. Now, look what is happening!!!! Confusion over marriage, sex and children in the same household with multiple fathers. This new society has produced chaos, confusion, huge regret, heartbreak, bitterness and anger. A liberalness we had never known was fast emerging that has no respect for law enforcement or authority in schools ... In 2016, I had no choice to vote for Trump. I, as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was fearful for the home front.
This morning as I heard Trump speak at the National Prayer Breakfast I saw a man who had changed before my eyes. He was rough around the edges. He definitely had not been to charm school or taken an etiquette class. He was as rough as the fishermen Jesus chose as disciples. He confessed his love of Jesus and authority of God. He cared about lonely, heartbroken, poor, downtrodden people and babies thrown in the trash.
Anyone who does not believe a person can change should read about King David in the Old Testament, a man who sinned but confessed; he was called a man after God’s own heart. Paul in the New Testament was a party to stoning Christians. When God spoke to him, he repented and wrote much of the New Testament. Sometimes the worst becomes the best.
I take great confidence in the leadership of President Trump. Please let’s get together as Americans united to make America great and ask God to bless us again.
(6) comments
Trump. KEEPING AMERICA GREAT!!!!
Interesting and frightening point of view. What I heard and saw at the National Prayer Breakfast was a nasty, vicious, mentally unfit man scorn others' religion, and talk about revenge. Not turning the other cheek. I saw a whiny little shell of a human being brag about flushing the constitution down a golden toilet. But, I guess it's all how you look at things, right? We love petulance now. Sad!
Amen.. Trump for 2020
Well said Eredmon
Thank you, Ms. Donaldson, for your candor. The ruse of the Liberals should be obvious to more. They don’t really hate him for his tweets and brash behavior. These are people quite at home with late term abortion. What they really hate is his love and respect for our Country, and ALL of its citizens. They truly hate that the continued downward inferno Mr Obama poured fuel on, was ripped from their grasp by a person willing to actually do what he promised. As we have seen, they have been willing, ever since, to fabricate ANYTHING to get their little demolition derby vehicle back on the track.
Fascinating. That little ditty performed to our national anthem showed neither love nor respect for this country, nor does his "brash" behavior. Why do republicans always hide dementia ridden presidents? Like with Reagan, to further their bizarre agenda, under the guise of "praise the lord."
