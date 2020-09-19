GUSS MORRISON
The Nov. 3 elections will be unquestionably the most consequential election in the life time of most of us. Since Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017, America has experienced a cataclysmic transformation unlike any other presidential tenure in the history of the nation. America’s universal recognition as the leader of the free world and the paragon of democracy is threaten by the alarming possibility of becoming a nation ruled by despotism…yes, as in tyranny, dictatorship, totalitarianism, and an even more relentless display of Trump’s penchant for dishonesty, intimidation, deceit, notorious lying, and, most dangerously, his disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution.
I will elaborate on the above in my next commentary, but the absolute urgency of this one, first and foremost, is to strongly plead, urge and encourage every registered voter of color, and all others who value those cherished principles of democracy, to commit to casting your vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as the other local and state Democratic candidates on the November ballot. YOUR VOTE HAS NEVER BEEN MORE CRITICAL!
As former first lady Michelle Obama said in her recent DNC speech, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any chance of ending this chaos, we have got to vote like our lives depend on it.”
Despite the onslaught of voter suppression efforts by Republicans to restrain and impede voting by African Americans, Hispanics and other voters of color, and don’t doubt for a moment that the newly Trump appointed postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s drastic cut backs in the US Postal Service were intended to help Trump win, WE must not be deterred and certainly not discouraged, and we surely cannot make that mistake as in 2016 of simply not voting. The potential consequences are just too severe, too ominous, woefully frightening and miserable to contemplate. WE HAVE GOT TO MAKE SURE THAT TRUMP IS DONE!
The renowned W.E.B. Dubois (a founder of the NAACP) ignited “Souls to the Polls” as an essential strategy to engage the Black church, which has been the backbone and most critical, persistent, and effective element of the civil rights movement, and which he deemed vital to mobilization of a strategy to activate and engage congregants and the community to exercise their right to vote.
So Pastor Mack, and Pastor Wilson, and Pastor Pope, and Pastor Johnson, and Pastor Walker, and Pastor Kennedy, and Pastor Norris, and Rev. Fowlkes, and Rev. Hicks, and Rev. MacDonald, and all the other pastors, ministers, clergymen, clergywomen, parsons, rectors, priests, and all souls of good will, your leadership, inspiration and encouragement will be the ESSENTIAL VOICES that current national NAACP CEO Darrell Johnson recently called on to lead the mobilization of Blacks and other voters of color to the polls in this historic election….whether by absentee ballot, mail-in voting, or at the poll, VOTE EARLY, starting Sept. 18.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.