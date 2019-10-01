The Nov. 5 elections in Virginia represents one of the most significant elections in the nation (Virginia is one of only seven states holding state legislative elections in 2019) as all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are up for election in 2019.
With Democrats having flipped 15 Republican-held House seats in 2017, Republicans maintain only a slim majority, 51-49, and are at a perilous risk of losing control of the chamber given that in addition to the 49 seats Democrats won in 2019, Republican incumbents are facing formidable Democratic challengers in a number of districts Gov. Ralph Northam (D) won in 2017.
But with this being an off-year election, when voter turnout is notoriously low, getting voters to the polls will be the most vital and critical challenge for Democrats. And with the increase in African American, Hispanic, and Asian voters having been a very significant factor in Northern Virginia’s tremendous impact in turning the once deeply conservative Virginia into at least a tenuous Democratic blue state, maintaining their level of support will be absolutely essential.
But the onslaught of efforts in Virginia, and nationally, by the Republican party to restrict the voting rights of African Americans and Hispanics are only likely to escalate. According to Ari Berman, author of “Give Us the Ballot,” more than 25 states have put in place new voting restrictions since 2010, including strict ID requirements, voter roll-purging, reduced early/absentee voting, and limited voter registration access.
These measures have come almost exclusively in states with Republican governors, and the Republican-controlled legislature in Virginia has either adopted or attempted to adopt seven of the most suppressive measures. Vann R. Newkirk II, in a July 17, 2018 article in Politics, states that voter suppression almost certainly helped Donald Trump win the presidency.
To counter and minimize the harmful human psychological degradation and political ruination, by denying the right to vote to millions of African Americans and other minorities and the poor, the renowned W.E.B. Dubois ignited a movement inspired by the “Faith of our fathers” and proclaiming “Souls to the Polls” as an essential strategy to engage the Black church, which has been the backbone and most critical, persistent, and effective element of the civil rights struggles.
Since the escalation of restrictive voting measures throughout the South by Republicans, “Souls to the Polls” has been adopted by numerous churches throughout the South as a mobilization strategy to activate and engage congregants and the community to exercise their right to vote.
While a major element of this strategy involves actually getting voters to the polls on the Sunday before Election Day, in that Virginia allows very limited early voting, efforts of our local African American, Hispanic, and affiliates churches would need to be modified accordingly, but nonetheless could greatly serve to overcome the traditional very low turnout of voters in this off-year election, and tremendously boost the Democrats’ prospects of solidifying Virginia as a blue state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.