KATHY SCHEIP
I recently have read in The Winchester Star two articles that are bothering me considerably.
The first appeared in the Wednesday edition. Senator McConnell said it is “quite stupid” for corporations to speak out against the Georgia voting law and warned big business to stand down as Congress delves into the infrastructure package and other defining issues. He went on to say that companies still can participate in the political process and give freely to political campaigns but warned CEOs not to make statements in opposition to Georgia’s new voting law. “They have the right to participate in the political process” but evidently not to publicly disagree with the issues pushed by Republicans. In other words, continue to send money and campaign donations to me and my friends, but don’t oppose our governing decisions. Is free speech only if you agree with Republicans?
The second article was on Thursday’s editorial page by Star Parker. “As private citizens, the 30,000 (Delta employees) who live in Georgia can exercise their political proclivities as they choose. In this way, Delta influences local politics. However, the common interest of all Delta employees worldwide is the economic welfare, the business, of the firm that pays them.” Is she suggesting Delta influences local politics by telling their employees how to vote? That Delta employees should vote to keep the best climate for Delta to make money so as to keep their job? Since when does a company “influence” or tell an employee how to vote? I thought that was illegal.
For a political party who says they stand for the Constitution, and then turns around and suggests that some don’t have the right to exercise their freedom of speech, or to suggest that companies can or should influence their employees’ votes, sounds very undemocratic. To openly tout or accept these ideas is very concerning.
Kathy Scheip is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.