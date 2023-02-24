To the Citizens of Gainesboro District and throughout Frederick County:
I am Kevin W Kenney, and I am running for the position of Supervisor for the Gainesboro District. I am asking for your support in the special election on April 11.
Some background for you to consider: I am a lifelong citizen of Frederick County. I am a product of the Frederick County Public School System and its vocational training programs. I served on the Planning Commission for 10 years (several as chairman) until 2022. I also currently serve on the county's Transportation Committee as well as the Public Works Committee.
This Open Forum is for you, the voting public. Through it, you will know what I believe and where I stand on many issues facing us.
I believe we need to support a strong Economic Development Authority that will work to bring good industry and businesses to Frederick County to enhance our tax base.
I will support a strong and vibrant school system, that provides a well-educated workforce for a strong local economy. A system that is funded to support both staff and teacher pay, expansion of new structures and maintenance of the existing structures.
I will support our Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Departments. We need to provide the up-to-date equipment necessary, and the manpower needed to meet the demands of those departments.
Another large concern that I have for the Gainesboro District is the roads. The transportation issue that is my top priority is the improvements to the entrance to Gainesboro Elementary School and Frederick County Middle School. Another is improving Hayfield Road so that it can handle additional traffic when issues such as the closure of Route 522 occur. The overall condition and maintenance of our secondary roads needs immediate attention. I will push hard to find funding to make this happen.
I think that the needs of our Parks and Recreation Department need to be addressed. With the rapid growth of the county, the current programs fill quickly and can't meet the demands of the citizens.
Finally, I want to address our agricultural industry. The Gainesboro District has much of the county's farm and fruit-growing land, we need to continue to find ways to allow the agriculture community to tap into additional revenue streams and opportunities that will allow the land to stay whole and in the family.
The challenge, as we all know, is how to achieve these needs and beliefs and maintain an affordable tax rate for our area as we provide the services that have made our county such a great place to live and raise a family. These are my beliefs and where I stand. I want to see the Gainesboro District and Frederick County continue to be a great place to live. That is what we all deserve, and I hope that you will consider voting for me on April 11, or before with early voting at the Registrar's office in the county office building. Thank you for your support.
Kevin Kenney is running as an independent for the Board of Supervisors' Gainesboro District seat.
