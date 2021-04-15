ERIC REDMON
“Morning, Spineas. Thanks for coming over so early.”
“No problem, boss. You must have a tick in your craw to call me over this early. It’s not like you!”
“Well, I’ve been thinking...you know, about what I told you the other day...”
“You mean about the way those mean Republicans in Georgia are unreasonably demanding that people have a voter I.D., and they won’t let people who are dying of thirst have water if they are in line to vote? I know you must have been furious after reading that hateful voter suppression bill!”
“Well, I have a confession to make. I couldn’t sleep last night so that’s why I asked you to come for coffee early.”
Spineas held his coffee cup towards his friend and said, “Pour away, Doc.”
“This isn’t easy for me to admit, but here goes.”
“Geeeze man, you’re freaking me out. It’s not like you to have trouble talking.”
“I didn’t read the bill, Spineas. If I had, I wouldn’t have said some of the things I did, and I kinda feel bad that in the process I said some unkind things about well-meaning people and Christians to boot. I got my facts from CNN. The truth is that the bill only prevents food and water from being given to voters within a certain distance of polling sites. That will prevent anyone from trying to change a voter’s mind, no different than handing out political flyers close to the actual door. The bill does allow poll workers to set up self-serve water stations for voters to use.”
“Really, Doc? That’s not how you made it sound the other day.”
“I’m not done. The Georgia voting law they just passed is actually much more liberal than what is in many other states, like say, Colorado.”
“You mean where Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game in protest of this bill instead of staying in Atlanta?”
“Yep.”
“Do you still think Coke and Delta were right to protest too?”
“Probably not. Coke makes lots of money in China and they have no free elections there! In general, it would probably be best for corporations to stay out of politics.”
“One more thing, Spineas. Georgia, although they require a valid I.D., will offer anyone a free I.D. that doesn’t have one.”
“That sounds fair to me. You know, it really did bother me that the chance for voting abuse skyrocketed when that virus settled it. You know, they were just sending ballots in the mail to people who didn’t even ask for ’em.”
“I’m sorry for not being honest with you. Sometimes I talk too much.”
“Sometimes...yes, you do, Doc.”
“Are we still friends, Spineas?”
“Yeah, man. Thanks for fessin’ up. I guess we all need to start spending a little more time with the truth, don’t we?”
"In general, it would probably be best for corporations to stay out of politics.” But, corporations are people, remember? They contribute huge sums of money to politics. But when they disagree or get uppity, they need to shut up. Got it.
Oh Please. One Pinocchio for plagiarizing another author's character, a second for the dismissive rationalization of suppression laws clearly intended to deny a citizen's right to vote, a third for the absurd water prohibition, a forth for comparing laws within our American jurisdictions to the incomparable laws in China with its completely foreign sovereignty, a fifth for claiming that U.S. corporations have no obligation to act morally, and one more to the STAR for printing such trash. What nonsense!
Surely trying to SPIN the facts. Fool
Here are the most significant changes to voting in the state, as written into the new law:
Voters will now have less time to request absentee ballots.
There are strict new ID requirements for absentee ballots.
It’s now illegal for election officials to mail out absentee ballot applications to all voters.
Drop boxes still exist … but barely.
Mobile voting centers (think an R.V. where you can vote) are essentially banned.
Early voting is expanded in a lot of small counties, but probably not in more populous ones.
Offering food or water to voters waiting in line now risks misdemeanor charges.
If you go to the wrong polling place, it will be (even) harder to vote.
If election problems arise, a common occurrence, it is now more difficult to extend voting hours.
With a mix of changes to vote-counting, high-turnout elections will probably mean a long wait for results.
Election officials can no longer accept third-party funding (a measure that nods to right-wing conspiracy theories).
With an eye toward voter fraud, the state attorney general will manage an election hotline.
The Republican-controlled legislature has more control over the State Election Board.
The secretary of state is removed as a voting member of the State Election Board.
The G.O.P.-led legislature is empowered to suspend county election officials.
Runoff elections will happen faster — and could become harder to manage.
Well said! And it all adds up to a conservative gambit to enforce their white supremacy agenda of minority oppression through voter suppression, aggressive electoral tactics, intimidation, and fear.
Well done, Dr. Redmon! Well done!
Leftists are the perfect embodiment of the Dunning-Kruger effect. Just watch for the incoming commentary and see how many of these - https://beinglibertarian.com/5-nasty-leftist-debate-tricks-to-watch-out-for/ - you can spot... [lol][lol][lol]
Hail Spineas! A much needed respite from the 4 Pinocchio's deserved from your alter ego Phineas. I look forward to more of your wisdom in the future.
