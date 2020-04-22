The COVID-19 pandemic obviously has brought American society almost to a grinding halt, with local, state and federal leaders being saddled with enormously hard decisions. It’s a staggering challenge for all levels of government, countless extraordinary health professionals, our first responders and too many families. Recognizing the inevitable imperfections in any urgently developed crisis response of this magnitude, it seems a truly objective citizen should acknowledge an aggressive and promising response is being executed overall.
Coronavirus is gargantuan and very costly in many complex ways. But this serious crisis likely will be over relatively soon, or at least significantly reduced. It ultimately will be contained and the country will be much better prepared into the future because of it.
Now — let’s change gears and look at a crisis of greater proportions that’s not going away soon and, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, is being actively promoted, not reduced. A moral crisis continuing to rot our culture every day in great numbers — the killing of the unborn and the murdering by neglect those children surviving abortion.
Why bring this up now? Just for a moment consider how this morbid phenomenon is being promoted in Virginia and elsewhere while most are focused on COVID-19. What’s “being promoted” mean? Gratefully Virginia’s leadership is effectively handling an enormously tough crisis during this virus outbreak. Therein it recently issued a necessary directive to postpone elective surgeries to preserve hospital capability and supplies. But with an exception: Abortions.
Consider that. While saving lives from COVID-19, we promote eliminating more lives through what clearly is an elective procedure and often at unsterile facilities. Such a moral contradiction is staggering — except when understanding the enormous underwriting of elections in Virginia by the abortion industry and supportive patrons.
In Congress there also was an effort, unsuccessful after being exposed, to slip funding for the abortion industry into the US House of Representatives coronavirus bill. Let’s fund abortions to stop COVID-19! Really? This is how it goes time and again. Some of the powerful who cry abortion is a “constitutional right” (it isn’t) use any means necessary, or whatever crisis, to promote this deadly industry.
Think about it, folks. COVID-19 is bad and big, but it will subside. Killing the unborn and the born-but-not-wanted will continue in huge numbers until America regains a moral compass. Many things need to be rectified to rescue the soul of this nation — and ceasing abortion is a very big one.
Psalm 139:13-14: “For You formed my innermost parts; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” We might pray about this crisis, too.
I agree with Mr Torpy. Making abortion clinics an essential business while elective surgeries are deemed not to be, is puzzling. Aren't they both a "choice"? Why should one be protected. Just so we understand the magnitude of this issue, in 2017 there were 15381 abortions in Virginia, or 59 per day. This compares to 324 deaths year to date due to C19. One causes us to shut down our total economy while the other loss of life is applauded.
Given the ideology behind these types of decisions, it really isn't puzzling at all...
As we can see via the comments, the morality of the Left is whimsical and based on human secularism which does not bode well for the founding principles of our country. If man is the highest moral authority in existence then the man with the most power is always in charge of what defines right/wrong, good/evil. Hmmm, what gov'ts in recent history ascribed to that?
The author's concern about "unsterile facilities" is puzzling. The surest way to drive women to unsterile facilities would be to ban abortion. That would take us back to the pre-Roe days of coat hangers and back alleys.
Your comment is steeped in ignorance. Your Democrats just passed a law here that allows non-physicians to help mothers murder their babies OUTSIDE of a hospital. Get a clue!
Maybe worry more about the "morality" of whining about getting a haircut or going bowling and publicly protesting because you can't get your nails done, while pretending to be like the the Tea Party movement, protesting for their "rights. Cheap knockoffs of that movement because it's not about the sanctity of human life, an unmovable sticking point of the old Tea Party, it's about me me me me me. Protest that maybe
Some years ago, I remember the uproar over taking one woman off of life support who had been brain dead for a decade. Now, many of the same people who would have been among those most concerned with this woman's life are willing to risk shoving a great number of people into an early grave in order to "open up the economy."
I share Mr. Torpy's concern about this country's total lack of any "moral compass", so clearly reflected by Slowe's continual snarky and nasty remarks concerning us "religious nuts" who follow not only God's law ("Thou shalt not kill"), but our country's Constitution - The right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. The right to life, according to slowe, is optional for those wishing to murder the innocent before or at birth.
Abortion is both morally and legally wrong - and I agree, my tax dollars should definitely not be paying for it. It is effectively the mother's choice to have an abortion, with only 2 - 3% being medically necessary, and the remainder being a convenient way of avoiding an unwanted pregnancy. She has other choices: birth control pills, diaphragms, condoms for the male, and - oh horrors for this entitled generation - abstinence.
Yes, Mr. Torpy, there are many of us "religious nuts" who agree totally with you.
Well said, although the commandment translated directly refers to "murder", rather than killing...
This gets old. If the author is against abortion he should not get one. For the folks that want or need an abortion they should be able to have one.
Abortion takes at least one life and harms the mother. Who are you to judge the worthiness of innocent lives?
I don't believe in abortion unless the mother's life is at risk. That being said, I do not want my tax dollars paying for abortions of any kind. None.
THe moral crisis is, rather, the unrelenting attempt by some religious nuts like this writer to impose his personal religiously inspired morality on others who, in America have the right to choose differently. It is find for anyone to practice their own religious rules upon themselves, but why do they think it is fine to impose that upon others? They are bullies and control freaks. I dismiss them.
Yes, religious "nuts" like you who worship themselves at the altar of the state. Your devotion to selfish, destructive lifestyle choices will ultimately condemn you to an eternity in damnation if you continue participating in deceptions and evil. You still have time to change your ways.
Can I get an AMEN??!!! Choose morality, not self worship!
