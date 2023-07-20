MARY TEDROW
It’s interesting that The Washington Post has done an “expose” on the meager funding provided for education through the Virginia Standards of Quality (SOQs). Those of us who worked in public schools before and after the inception of the Standards of Learning (SOL) program are not surprised by this “revelation.”
For those unaware, when the SOLs were first instituted in Virginia, they comprised only half the legislation.
Teachers and school districts would be held accountable for the SOLs as a measure of effective instruction, and the state would support those efforts by maintaining their own SOQs. The SOLs would be measured by regular, standardized testing. The state would make sure high-quality teachers were adequately supported, and that there were adequate physical facilities.
From the outset, the state was less responsive to their end of the bargain than they were vigilant and loud about teachers and districts meeting theirs. Over the years, state raises for instructional personnel were held to a minimum or skipped altogether (2007 anyone?). Personally, I never received a raise from 1994 to my retirement in 2016 that met increases in the cost of living. More often than not, any bump was quickly flattened by steadily rising insurance costs. Occasionally, I would plug my salary into an inflation calculator only to discover that I was still making just, or a little less than, what I made when I began teaching in 1978, in spite of decades of experience.
This is a disheartening exercise I do not recommend.
In addition, localities bear costs through requirements initiated in the name of adherence to the SOLs. For instance, Pearson, the for-profit company that provides the SOL tests, quickly pivoted from paper testing to online testing (cheaper, easier to score). This adds increased costs to localities for adequate computing, tech support, and regular upgrades to the software. To remain compliant, localities had to, and continue to, pony up to purchase and maintain hardware. Central office personnel have increased everywhere to manage testing.
Additionally, professional time is given over to train teachers to proctor tests and teaching time is given over to administer tests.
Teachers receiving the training — which I had every year, twice in some years — must sign an agreement to give up their teaching license and their livelihood should they participate in any testing irregularities. Teachers must agree not to read the test. I was of the opinion that we could not read the test in order to protect Pearson’s intellectual property. They would not bear the cost of recreating the test annually, as a classroom teacher would.
All of these taxpayer outlays support the profits of a testing industry that does not buy computers, train teachers, and provide oversight.
And none of the outlays increase the quality of instruction. Standards of Quality indeed.
Next up, how taxpayer-funded public schools prop up the gun industry.
