BRIAN DALY
“These are times that try men’s souls” wrote Thomas Paine way back in 1776. Indeed his words still ring true today as we face an unprecedented crisis in the form of the coronavirus. It is apparently also a time that tries our patience if one reads the letters posted recently in The Star. Typical left wing vs. right wing talking points, one side supports our president, the other decries his lack of combating the virus. When, for the sake of our country, will these partisan political hacks decide some issues are larger than their little egos. This current issue has been called a crisis and even a war by the president, many governors and nationally recognized medical personnel. Let’s move on from the petty politics. Americans, when faced with crises in the past, have always banded together, and now is such a time. What we need is to rally around a symbol that works for everyone, young or old, well off or middle class, liberal or conservative, religious or not. What better symbol than “Old Glory” itself. As I currently walk through my neighborhood I notice few American flags flying. Why is this? Isn’t the country we love facing a unique issue that threatens thousands of our fellow citizens? Let’s rally around the flag just as we did after 9/11, just as our parents and grandparents did after Pearl Harbor. Please don’t just display it on holidays but fly it high and proudly every single day until we, as a united people, emerge from this crises, this war on the silent killer, this coronavirus. This issue, this problem will, as all issues do, pass. Americans, despite all our different views, political leanings and various backgrounds, have always bonded when faced with a common enemy. Why should this time be any different?
Now pull out your flag and fly it daily until we overcome this latest difficulty. Then continue to fly it to show that despite our differences we Americans will always have more that unites us than could ever divide us.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
