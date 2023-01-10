JAMES SHERRY
The hand-wringing over global warming, or climate change if you prefer, has escalated exponentially over the past year and continues that trajectory as 2023 gets underway.
Of course it does, you say. The outlook is bleak and everyone needs to be aware of that.
Maybe so. But hand-wringing doesn’t do anything to address, much less solve, the problems that are being highlighted as evidence of global warming.
I’ve been writing about this in these pages since 2014, the message being that if climate change is real, we should be devising solutions to the problems that are being blamed on rising temperatures. Instead, we have traumatized a generation of young people who are now convinced that Earth is doomed.
Let’s agree that the problems, whether caused by anthropogenic global warming or not, are real. The evidence is pretty undeniable in many cases. Look at Lakes Powell and Meade for example; read about the receding waters of the Great Salt Lake. What has the constant haranguing over climate change done to improve those critical situations? Nothing. It’s way past time to start doing something about the specific problems rather than trying, year after year, to convince the nations of the world to unite in measures that might — might, mind you — reverse the course of evolving global weather patterns.
Could we embark, for example, on a large-scale effort to collect and transport via pipelines some of the water that regularly and predictably floods parts of our country? That would be an expensive undertaking, but the technology certainly exists, and heavy rainfall captured and redirected to massive reservoirs would likely be worth the expense. And it would actually help to solve a real, obvious, and serious problem. Such an undertaking, if not impeded by the Environmental Protection Agency and other governmental handwringers, could be implemented and completed fairly quickly. Certainly more quickly than a worldwide cap-and-trade scheme, or conversion to an all-electric fleet of cars and trucks. (That last item is of debatable value; we’ll begin to see the impact, positive or, more likely negative, in a decade or so. I wish I could be around to see how well it works.)
We have wasted years and billions of dollars on the pipe dream of reversing the course of nature through global action to diminish the human causes of climate change, to virtually no effect. It’s time to face the actual problems and set about resolving them.
