Women of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains.
Adding an ironic twist to Karl Marx's rallying cry to workers, the conservative right's politically motivated Supreme Court justices have socialized pregnancy without compensating the women whose bodies they've confiscated.
The justices' ruling that the state is the final arbiter of a woman's pregnancy obliges the state to be the guarantor of the well-being of both the mother and child before, during and after birth. Yet the state's unwarranted appropriation of a woman's body fails to couple that usurpation with the state's responsibility to women who've had nine months of pregnancy and 18v years of child rearing imposed upon them.
The ones who orchestrated the hostile takeover of a woman's uterus are the ones least likely to require the state to fulfill its responsibilities to the mothers and children impacted. The Christian right's devotion to fiscal conservatism trumps its devotion to Christian tenets.
Their social engineering ends once the woman is forced to bear the child. Note George Carlin's comedic monologue cynically lampooning the anti-abortion Christian right:
"Boy, those conservatives are really something, aren't they? They're all in favor of the unborn. They will do anything for the unborn. But once you're born, you're on your own. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that they don't want to know about you. No nothing. No neonatal care, no day care, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you're pre-born, you're fine. If you're preschool, you're (out of luck)." Carlin continued, "Conservatives believe a woman's primary role is to function as a brood mare for the state."
But the right's hypocrisy is even worse than Carlin's spoofing would indicate. At about the same time the conservatives' packed court was inserting itself into a woman's uterus, it was removing obstacles to openly carrying a gun in New York. Gun ownership, according to the court, is nobody's business but America's law-abiding, gun-toting citizens. Apparently, the killing of school children, made more common by the proliferation of guns, is to be chalked up as unavoidable collateral damage necessary to be endured so that the law-abiding can brandish their phallic symbols in public.
When a woman is reduced to being the state's incubator, the state relegates a woman to a subservient position and takes upon itself the role of a parent. Those conservatives who truly believe the least intrusive government is the best government should consider how the Supreme Court's decision injects the government squarely into a family's most intimate decision. If conservatives want that degree of state activism, they have to understand there is a price to be paid. Shelter, health care, clothing, food on the table, 16 years of education and child safety all become responsibilities of the state just as they have been responsibilities of parents who have chosen to have children.
Conservatives, the dogs who've caught the car, must now assume the cost of the car's maintenance.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
