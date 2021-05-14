DAVID STEGMAIER
Supervisor Blaine Dunn called me a flip-flopper in an Open Forum piece in The Winchester Star yesterday. However, in reality, the only flip-floppers in Frederick County government are Supervisors Dunn and Doug McCarthy, both of whom, for political reasons, have endorsed my opponent, Mr. Ludwig.
Blaine Dunn has been a proponent of tax increases for years, and when a meals tax increase that he proposed was added to the budget this year, he made a political calculation and shrewdly voted against what he was proposing. And on several occasions, Doug McCarthy made strong arguments for keeping the tax rate at 61 cents per $100, and relying on revenues from increasing land values, and then he, too, unexpectedly voted against the budget.
They now attack me for agreeing with proposals that they, themselves, put forward to the public!! Indeed, their lack of transparency is very disappointing!
Blaine Dunn is correct about the fact that I wholeheartedly support a public safety radio system that meets Frederick County’s needs. The proposal that I cast the deciding vote for last night, and that Supervisors Dunn, McCarthy and Graber voted against, is one that all members of the Board of Supervisors should have supported, because it was priced at a savings of $2.4 million and contained all the elements that will effectively protect our law enforcement, our fire and rescue personnel, our students, teachers and school support staff, and the general public. Not making a decision last night would have meant continuing to put lives at risk and putting Frederick County’s financial future in peril, if our dysfunctional radio system was the proximate cause of injury or death to members of our Frederick County community.
I am proud of having supported a budget that recognizes that we live in a rapidly growing county and that puts in place a responsible government that is meeting these needs. Beware of politicians that tell you what you want to hear, versus what is reality.
David Stegmaier represents the Shawnee District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. He is seeking the Republican nomination on Saturday to run in the Nov. 2 election.
