BILL ORNDOFF
I support the re-election of David Stegmaier for Shawnee District Supervisor. Dave has been active on the Board of Supervisors immediately after being elected in November 2020. Each year in January, the Board of Supervisors start the annual budget process, which is a major responsibility for the Board. When I read letters to the editor, the increase in taxes is the fault of Mr. Stegmaier; I find it difficult that he is the one blamed. In fact, Blaine Dunn has advocated for increases in meals tax, cigarette tax, and has over several years offered for a way to add a transfer tax to new residents. While he offers numerous increases to taxes, he then votes against the budget. Not sure of his motivation.
The 2021 reassessment did see an increase in value over the prior reassessment in alignment with market-driven property values. The tax rate has been held consistent over the last several years. A public hearing was conducted for both the reassessment and budget as required by law. There was little opposition to the reassessment and mostly positive comments for the budget plan.
Mr. Stegmaier’s opponent Mr. Josh Ludwig states he wants to be “More Conservative.” What does “more conservative mean”? Does more conservative mean budget reductions to core services that Frederick County provides? How will this impact our public education and public safety, when these two categories comprise 75% of the general budget. Mr. Ludwig has not offered what he plans to cut and how the cuts will impact Frederick County residents.
I believe that David Stegmaier deserves the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Shawnee District. He understands the necessity of balancing the needs of the county residents while at the same time limiting the financial burden to the taxpayers.
On May 15, 2021, I encourage residents of Shawnee District to vote for David Stegmaier Republican candidate. Voting will be held at Millwood Station Banquet Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.