PATSY GOCHENOUR
I have a 36,000-gallon reservoir in my backyard which has been there for more than 40 years. Of course the Frederick County government taxes me for an in-ground swimming pool.
When my husband and I built our home off Senseny Road nearly 60 years ago, it was in the county but the Winchester water lines ran to the Senseny Road Abrams Creek bridge.
The original water for the pool came from the fire hydrant in the front yard, and we gave a donation to the fire company which came and filled the pool. Not only is maintenance of a pool expensive, but I am on the third liner. An integral part of keeping the pool high-functioning is the water level. I am so blessed that I have my son, David, and Melvin Wine totally in charge of pool operations. I just try to keep up with the expenses.
Throughout my life I have strived to be a good steward of God’s creation, which includes water conservation. In the early 1950s, Winchester’s leaders, visioning for growth, realized that they would need a more sustainable water source other than springs on which they were depending. Therefore the City Fathers went to the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and built a water plant. It is my understanding that the city government ask the county government if they wanted to partner in this enterprise, but Frederick County refused, stating it had plenty of water.
For years I have spoken out regarding protecting our water source and even when I was on the Frederick County Planning Commission (2002-2006), I was vigilant seizing every opportunity when I deemed it was necessary. I remember one of many occasions when there was a presenter wanting to build a 300 house subdivision, promising to proffer extra roads to help alleviate the congested traffic in that area. When I had the appropriate time to comment on this proposal, said, “I believe we should consider building reservoirs instead of roads.” To which a commissioner immediately replied in a very disgusted tone of voice, “Mrs. Gochenour, we are sick and tired of you talking about water!”
As I have stated, I have lived in this house for nearly 60 years, and during that time my water/sewer bill has tripled. During the past four years, City Council has approved a new billing system where I am charged for water I don’t even use. During the summer months when I have to deploy a garden hose to keep the pool at the proper functioning level, the water that goes into the pool does not go into the sewer.
Within the past month I have received Letter #1 from Winchester Public Service in regard to its Water Meter Replacement Project addressed, “Dear Water Customer/Property Owner” which goes on to read how the City of Winchester is pleased to inform you about the latest technology to determine if a water leak is present. The catch with this is I have to install an expansion tank on top of my hot water heater.
At the age of 85, I can’t take a bucket, go to the edge of my pool, dip out some water, go into the bathroom, fill the tank, so that I can flush the commode!
Patsy Gochenour Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.