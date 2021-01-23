PHILIP A. COVELL
Let us “rally ‘round the flag,” fellow citizens. There has been a cry for unity to our nation in crisis after crisis, and our newly elected president is again calling for unity. So, this is a time to rally against the enemy.
The enemy is disunity — a chasm dividing evil versus good separating “we the people” into two camps. One includes all who would trample underfoot the flag of freedom. Voting for self-interests demanding from the engines of commerce an unearned share in the economy’s wealth, rewriting history and semantics to support their narrative, propagating violence and division, even rallying in rebellion against the laws of state. The other camp includes those who seek to maintain law, peace, justice, and order.
Are there any interests on which each camp would agree? Perhaps, but our culture has become so diverse that personal interests compete, indeed overtake in some cases national interests. Disunity two centuries ago embroiled us in a desperate war of immense costs in lives, property and yet unhealed wounds. “A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Jesus said, and Lincoln quoted him speaking over the blood-soaked ground of civil war. Hostility has yet to produce a harvest of peace. The weeds of bitterness crowd out the roots.
Indeed, we are a nation under God. God is sovereign over every nation in the world. He gives us a free will with which some seeking their own interests choose what conflicts with the common good. We have witnessed this recently in anarchy and violence. Without governance, the schism of conflicting interests would only widen.
Paul of Tarsus describes struggles caused by this godless, self-centered view in his letter to Romans and lays out God’s solution for it. But Paul In Chapter 13, prescribes this for all citizens:
“Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God”.
Because imperfect man crafted our Constitution, Congress has often amended it to correct weaknesses. I accept it now as the rule of law for our nation including the process for the presidential election. This President deserves my obedience in all things lawful, and moral, and deserves my voice in all things not. Our freedoms allow us to peaceably assemble, stand for our beliefs, worship openly, and vote. A half-century ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the nation in a peaceful process of change. Today, voices of dissidence loudly shout to unravel that. While we respectfully listen, we may dissent.
I love this nation and its people. I spent more than 30 years in active military service defending it “against all enemies foreign and domestic.”.We are one nation under God, indivisible; a republic democratically established by the will of the people. The United States of America is still the best nation in the world.
Col. Philip A. Covell, USAF (Retired), is a resident of Winchester.
(10) comments
You need to get out more...my country, your country has a long way to go to get that best nation the world blue ribbon
Remember the old saying: “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” The pandemic is the enemy along with joblessness, hunger, and homelessness. We do not have to be philosophically joined to face the enemy. We just have to be less selfish enough to put the enemy first. We can discuss politics later until the cows 🐄 come home. We have a common enemy. Let’s get on with it. This is what Americans do best.
This is sweet and all, especially trying to invoke Dr. King as the ultimate peacemaker. However, there are limits to unity. The people who stormed the Capitol (some of whom are members of our own community) do not deserve such leniency. They committed acts of sedition that should be punished. That was an intolerable act that should not be ignored for the whitewashing of unity.
When leftists took over the Wisconsin capital, Nancy Pelosi stated “This is what democracy looks like!” If leftists didn’t have double standards they would have no standards at all. After four years of patriotic leftists being part of the resistance now demanding unity is quite hilarious.
However, the "LeFtIsTs" had no intention of capturing representatives or disrupting the processes of government. They were there to redress the government, not take hostages.
Where were you four years ago? When Democrats were falsely proclaiming that President Trump colluded with the Russians and stole the election. When there was Democrats rioting in DC on election day. When Democrats were calling for resistance. Where were you?
Hush, coward.
Well we all know he wasn't invading the Capitol in a failed coup attempt incited by the wannabe dictator tRump. Don't we, goat?
I wonder if goatboy here was silent about the events of January 6 because he may have something to lose being connected to it...
Yeah i completely missed that. Are you referring to the Women’s march, where hundreds of thousands of women demonstrated to show their disgust that a misogynist racist bully was elected as President? I dont recall them breaking into the Capitol (or White House), don’t remember any police being attacked or murdered, or other elected democrats in Congress calling for a disregard of the electoral votes that gave him the win. I missed the phone calls Hillary made to the states that were tight races (Michigan/wisconsin/pennsylvania) asking officials to “find” the votes she needed to cement her win, and the new head of the USPS she installed to gum up mail-in ballots. But if a goat avatar named for a dead king of comedy tells me it’s so, then who am i to argue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.