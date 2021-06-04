Thanks to all who made the Newtown On the Net a virtual celebration as success!
Planning for the Festival takes all year and our all-volunteer committee was determined that 2021 would not go by as another “Festival that Wasn’t,” and we did it! The entertainment we had booked for the 2020 Festival graciously agreed to keep our 2021 dates open and stepped up to perform in a whole new venue for all of us. Thank you to the Handley Library for providing a beautiful setting and Mike3 and Joe who added both sound and video to our virtual celebration.
Then there is also the virtual guided tour of historic Stephens City, centering on business in industry in our town. You can hear about “Mudville” and its place in the industrial history of our town as well as businesses, like Clem’s Garage and Commercial Press, which operate today, over 75 and 50 years, respectively, still under the same family ownership.
If you have not had the opportunity to watch the performances or tour, there is still time. The videos will be accessible through Jun 30. Check out the Newtown on the Net at www.newtownheritagefestival.org and tune in. Get your friends and family together, tour Stephens City from your couch and enjoy The Robbie Limon Band, Crosswinds, Souled Out and the Newtown String Band in the comfort of your home. Don’t say I didn’t warn you; the urge to sing along and get up and dance will be strong! So, do it and celebrate the 2021 Newtown Heritage Festival in grand style.
We are already planning the 2022 Festival and look forward to seeing all of you back on The Commons next Memorial Day weekend. But until then, I’m dancing and singing along in my living room. Here’s hopin’ you’ll join me!!
Tootie Rinker is president of the Newtown Heritage Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.