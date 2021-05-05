I attended a meeting of the Frederick County Republican Committee on April 27, 2021, where Shawnee District Frederick County Supervisor Dave Stegmaier spoke as a candidate for re-election. Mr. Stegmaier spoke on only two subjects and never mentioned his candidacy as a Republican for that position of Frederick County supervisor.
Mr. Stegmaier spoke about being an elected legislator, for twelve years in Hawaii, as a Democrat. He said being a Democrat was the only way to achieve elected office in Hawaii. What struck me while listening to his explanation was that “the end justified the means,” and I noticed that he did not go on to say that, although elected as a Democrat, he voted in the legislature to support the basic Republican principles of free enterprise, fiscal responsibility, Constitutional rights, and peace through strength. So did he?
The second subject Mr. Stegmaier discussed was the school system. He spent a lot of time on how he supports education without mentioning the curriculum and budget issues currently being discussed by the Board of Supervisors. Both are serious problems that have the attention of many parents and taxpayers. Mr. Stegmaier simply talked about his support, without singling out any issue, leaving a mystery as to what exactly he had really said, and what he supports in the current education system. Mr. Stegmaier’s lack of support for information on curriculum and expenses indicate to me he still votes as a Democrat.
Several days after this meeting, I saw Mr. Stegmaier at the junction of Va. 37 and Tasker Road, an extremely busy intersection, waving at all the passing motorists in front of a large sign that said, without explanation – “I support our Sheriffs, our fire and rescue personnel, and our schools” with an additional sign which read “Jesus 2021.” When I passed by 3 hours later, he was still there. This display has the same showboating elements which seem to be attached to Mr. Stegmaier’s speeches and with his statements made during the Board of Supervisors meetings, many of which are often refuted with verifiable facts by others. Mr. Stegmaier might better spend hours of his time talking to and understanding the issues that affect his constituents.
I am trying to understand just what our Shawnee supervisor actually does support. The few months he has been on the Board of Supervisors he has certainly forgotten about those Republican principles he ran on, voting consistently as a “Yes Man” by raising taxes, while voting against transparency about what the school division is actually spending and how the funds are being used.
I am not convinced that he has a grasp of the concerns of regular folks like me, which is why I encourage those who live in my district to come out on Saturday, May 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the Millwood Fire hall, located on Costello Drive, and join me in supporting Josh Ludwig for the Republican nominee for the position of Shawnee supervisor.
Mike Stottlemyer is a resident of Frederick County.
(7) comments
For that matter does ludwig believe tRump's Big Lie and what is his position on the coup attempt incited by tRump on January 6th.
This is the modus operandi of the radical tea party faction of the Frederick County GOP. Mr. Stottlemyer spends his entire letter of support for Josh Ludwig bashing Dave Stegmaier and not once tell us why he will vote for Josh Ludwig. The radical tea party faction has been all about slandering Dave Stegmaier and not providing any real details on how their candidate will support police and fire & rescue ( not to mention schools and infrastructure) by reducing all taxes. How will Josh Ludwig provide support to all county residents without paying for anything?
Mike, your erroneously think Democrats don’t believe in free enterprise, fiscal responsibility, Constitutional rights, and peace through strength. Remember, it was Not Democrats who attacked the Capital to stop a Constitutional certification.
Instead of where Stegmaier stands on schools, you should find out where he stands on honesty and decency. Is he representing the Republican Party of Trump which is a Party of the Lie or the real Republican Party of Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and other who believe in the truth.
Why would you vote for a candidate who stands for lies and deceptions? If Stegmaier supports the “stolen election” garbage, he is a liar. That’s how he will govern your district.
Blackhorsegirl -- these detractors of Dave Stegmaier are radical right republicans. They do not support moderate GOP members like Dave Stegmaier, nor are they even considerate of any bipartisan efforts to support the taxpayers of Frederick County. It is their way or the highway, thus why they had to go out and find someone who could be a puppet of their radical views and not responsive to all taxpayers in Frederick County. I personally know Dave Stegmaier and he is neither a liar nor a fraud. Dave is a man of integrity and character and will listen to those in Frederick County with differing opinions to make Frederick County a better place for all of us.
Does "dave" believe the tRump Big Lie or not? That's an easy question. Do you believe the tgRump Big Lie Mr. Cunningham? It's an easy question.
Haven’t you learned by now, Mr. Brown, our conservative friends do not answer questions that require them to defend themselves, explain a position, debate an issue. Throwing out lies is easy and works. FYI, I’m still waiting for some proof that the government is allowing illegals to flood our boarders or those coming to Winchester are illegals. Still waiting, and waiting, and waiting. Like Trump, shrieking lies without substance or proof gets the job done. Like Churchill said, “A lie is halfway around the world before truth gets its pants on.”
The question needs to be asked: Is he a believer in the “Lie?” Voters have a right to know and there may be moderate, honest Republicans who have a problem with Trump’s Party of Lies and Deceptions. Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney do. Where does Stegmaier stand? Republican voters have a right to know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.