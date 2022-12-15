I read with interest the two recent letters to the editor about littering.
Littering in Virginia is indeed illegal. It is a misdemeanor punishable by a minimum fine of $500, a maximum fine of $2,500, and up to 12 months in jail. Being a misdemeanor, you cannot just pay a fine, you have to appear in court, and the judge can impose a mandatory minimum of 10 hours community service in lieu of jail time. If trash is thrown from a vehicle, the owner/operator is considered to be responsible absent any compelling evidence to the contrary. Food wrappers, cigarette butts, cans, bottles, tires, etc. — all trash.
Cigarette butts are the world's largest trash problem, yet every day I see Americans throw butts on the ground in parking lots, sometimes within feet of sand buckets or outdoor ashtrays. It is easy to spot the drivers throwing their butts out of their car windows too. It is only a little cigarette butt you may say, but the filter is made of plastic and will not biodegrade l—ke the paper, ash and tobacco. You can usually tell a former member of the armed services as they are taught to "field strip" their cigarettes and put the filters in their pockets for later disposal. It is an easy enough habit to get into.
The police could generate revenue, get some extra community service and make the point that littering is illegal, morally indefensible and unpatriotic. Having seen some police engage in similar behavior, I daresay the statistics would show a dearth of enforcement of our littering laws. Maybe The Winchester Star could find the results through a Freedom of Information Act request
Yes, America is trashy, particularly the southern states. India and southern Italy are the only places I have seen which are trashier. Whilst in Colorado a few years ago, I commented to a state trooper how clean it was. His response was that they have pride of community, and I must live in a southern state (as an immigrant, there was no way he could have mistaken my accent as southern). It made me start paying attention, and yes, it appears his observation was correct.
A couple of years ago, my wife and I were on Route 50 driving out of Winchester when a truck passed us. The back was covered with stickers professing the owner's patriotism. You guessed it, down came the window, and out came all the food packaging for the four occupants. The half-drunk super Big Gulp hit my windshield and various bits of partially eaten food were stuck in my radiator grille.
Besides the unsightliness, trash is dangerous. Untold amounts of wildlife are killed every year when they get caught in our trash. Out west, forest fires are an annual concern causing billions of dollars of destruction and death. Public works departments bust their budgets (our tax dollars) picking up trash and removing blockages from our storm drainage systems.
Have a care people, be patriotic, be responsible, be clean!
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.