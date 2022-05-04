Virginia teachers are paid the lowest wages in the country when compared to the average state salary. It is well past time that our local lawmakers make a significant investment in our teachers to ensure the continued viability of Frederick County Public Schools. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our schools, notably the fulfillment of teacher positions. There is a simple solution to a higher teacher retention rate: increase teacher pay. With record numbers of teachers leaving the profession or retiring, now is not the time to play political games.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ failure to fully fund Frederick County Public Schools' requested budget would have detrimental effects on our community. Our schools, students and teachers do not deserve to be used as political pawns. Teachers educate and inspire the next generation of leaders, change-makers, and skilled individuals. Public schools ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a quality education. Public schools are the backbone of our community, preparing our future nurses, electricians, teachers, and lawyers for their careers.
The Board of Supervisors needs to stop risking Frederick County’s future. Cutting teacher positions and salaries would waste more spending. Teachers do not deserve to have their livelihoods gambled with. Many will consider leaving FCPS for districts that treat and pay them better. Every teacher that leaves costs the district more money as human resources staff process their exit, and recruit, hire, and train new teachers. A 2017 Learning Policy Institute report estimated that it costs $11,000 to replace a teacher in a suburban district. If 200 teachers leave, this amounts to over $2 million in wasted funds. These supervisors should think again before calling themselves fiscally responsible.
According to a 2021 EdWeek survey, 84% of teachers said their jobs are more stressful now than they were pre-pandemic. Looming threats of salary and position cuts are the exact opposite of what our teachers need and deserve right now. Frederick County should increase public school funding, grant our teachers the pay increases they deserve, and ensure that our students have access to quality schools, rich in opportunity. Salary increases and better treatment of our teachers would reduce burnout and turnover, especially for teachers that work other jobs to pay their bills. Energized teachers with positive outlooks on the profession will be able to teach more effectively, increasing their students’ outcomes. Salary increases are a no-brainer.
Lack of funding is not an issue. This is about priorities for our county and the will of a few supervisors. Supervisors McCarthy, Ludwig, Graber, and Dunn, it is time to stop playing political games and do the right thing. Choose teachers. Choose students. Choose our schools. Fully fund FCPS' request. If you fail to do so, the voters of Frederick County will not forget.
Patrick Northrup is a resident of Frederick County.
