The geniuses who founded our country intended to “Form a More Perfect Union, Establish Justice, Ensure Domestic Tranquility, Provide for the Common Defense, Promote the General Welfare, and Secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves, and our Posterity.” They based the founding documents on the concept that some truths were held to be self evident: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are the rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” These excerpts, and the complete texts from the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, might not be taught in schools anymore. Certainly some members of today’s Congress don’t have a clue what they mean and how they led to the creation of the greatest country on earth.
Even though not perfect, the original framework allowed for future generations of Americans to abolish slavery, allow women to vote, end discrimination, and solve an uncountable number of other problems.
“Establish Justice” did not mean that members of Congress, or government officials, could lie, smear, slander, and harass their political opponents with impunity. At one time, false political accusations were settled by duels, but now untrue personal attacks are made every day by corrupt politicians. Liability law must be refined to punish malicious slander and end this practice. Innocent victims of false accusations must be able to recover any damages from those who made the false accusations.
The goal of “Domestic Tranquility” has certainly been denied for decades in inner cities, where minority citizens live in crime-ridden, drug-infested, poverty-stricken hopelessness. Domestic Tranquility is also denied to others by government policy, where the lives and economies of citizens and businesses are being abused by homeless populations camping on their doorsteps and destroying their right to a clean and free environment.
“Provide for the Common Defense” is a fundamental reason for having a federal government. A strong military capability is the ultimate guarantor of freedom.
“Promote the General Welfare” has nothing to do with government welfare programs. It has everything to do with government economic and regulatory policies that guarantee and preserve freedom.
“Secure the Blessings of Liberty to Ourselves, and our Posterity” is the ultimate goal of forming our federal government. Freedom should be the common denominator of every government program.
The federal government was not formed to create income equality, provide health care for all, or allow a majority of citizens to confiscate the wealth of a minority. It was formed to create equal opportunity, freedom from oppression, and freedom in general.
Today, the federal government is now so big, so bloated, so full of waste and inefficiency that it cannot be managed. Bloated government results in over-taxation, unsustainable spending, and punitive regulation. Urgent government action is needed to stop this insanity: [1] Socialism must be exposed for its destructive impact on freedom. [2] We must focus on continuing and expanding policies that “Promote the General Welfare” to maintain economic prosperity, and survive the difficult steps necessary to end Socialist policies. [3] Drastically cut federal government activities that have nothing to do with government’s essential purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.