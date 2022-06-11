TYLER DOWNING
Most of you don’t know me; but, in the two years I’ve lived here, I’ve really come to know you . . . and quite well!
My career in ministry and mission took me to four continents. I’ve met wonderful people but endured quite challenging living circumstances. I’ve seen black plague, malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, and children born in the street.
My wife and I retired to Winchester since she was from this Valley and loves it. We live near the Jim Barnett Park, a wonderful area resource. Yet, I quickly noticed that, despite its many trash receptacles, litter seemed to multiply daily.
I began walking each day using a tool to “grab” cans, bottles, burst balloons, wrappers, napkins, shopping bags, used diapers, and every manner of tobacco refuse, filling disposable bags. Whenever I pass a trash receptacle or a dumpster closing-in on a full bag, it disappears and another comes out.
Large picnics and birthday parties seem to be the worst at finding trash cans. The park is a wonderful place for such gatherings, but we need to be much better at finding where trash properly goes and cleaning up after ourselves.
That brings me to you. You see, the trash I find shouldn’t be there. The bags of garbage that I continually collect doesn’t get there by itself. That’s how I’ve come to know you so well — what you drink, smoke, eat, and how you party. I’ve come to know what you like and where you buy it.
In the park, there are trash cans in every direction. Yet, many of you don’t seem to think of trash as your responsibility. Into the wind, onto the ground, or out the car window it goes. Or, if it does find a trash can, it is not secured from the opossums, raccoons, or squirrels.
In the parking areas, the trash simply drops out the window and away you go. How convenient! You know there are fines for littering, but who’s even going to care!
Well, I’m telling you that I care, and so do many others. This is our town. We have a wonderful park, and it’s time for you to stop the littering. We all live here!
