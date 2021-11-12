LOU KNAPP
The moral rot, ethical depravity, sheer greed, and political payola infesting and infecting the highly inflationary and economically wasteful reconciliation plan being babbled about in the Congress is highlighted in a Nov. 10 Politico article, “Schumer scores billions for New York’s decaying public housing.”
The article describes how Chuck Schumer is maneuvering to secure tens of billions of dollars just for the financially unstable New York City Housing Authority — potentially as much as $40 billion of the $65 billion included for the entire country. This may go down like Terry McAuliffe’s political suicide speech telling parents to stay out of their children’s education or Hillary Clinton’s lecture on “deplorables.”
Greedy Chuckie!
It is said that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Well, absolute amounts of money corrupts absolutely. This shameful raid on the U.S. Treasury would reward the grossly mismanaged New York Authority for its decades of incompetence. Stop this awful, unneeded, irresponsible, piratical binge spending now. Put an end to the incredible greed so visibly on offer.
The whole reconciliation program is festooned with scores of such ugly, ill-advised, poorly conceived, and economically distorting nightmares concocted by Democrats such as the SALT provisions that are welfare for the wealthy.
Reconciliation has become a dirty word. A governmental Frankenstein, a pillar to incompetence and inefficiency. And the sort of sheer abuse of political power and almost criminal corruption so rudely and crudely demonstrated by the senate majority leader.
Block Schumer! Stop the rot! Kill reconciliation, now!
Democrats don’t seem to get it. The country just handed them their head on a platter for governmental excesses, and here they are back for more.
One thing is for sure. If reconciliation passes in any form, the dismal electoral fate Democrats experienced last week will assuredly seem like a walk in the park next November. Count on it.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Wow... I am moderately embarrassed for Lou right now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.