One point of firearm ownership: You cannot prove how many times something does not happen. You cannot prove how many lives have been saved by safe-driving courses. You cannot prove how many fires have been prevented by fire-prevention classes in schools. You cannot prove how many lives have been saved by the presence of a firearm in the hands of a potential victim of a robbery, rape, or home intruder.
There are an estimated 250 to 300 million firearms or more in the USA. Why, then, do we not hear of millions of shootings in America every day? Because firearms are not the problem. If you want something close to hard facts, look at the AR-15 rifle. Estimates of their numbers in the USA range from 8 million to 20 million. But according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there have been less than 20 AR-15s used in mass shootings in America.
Yes, these are despicable, and I am not dismissing them. But 20 out of the lowest estimate of 8,000,000 does not indicate a problem. Firearms are not evil. They are inanimate objects. They have positive uses — hunting, protection, collecting, shooting sports. Student shooting competitions teach students self-control, self-confidence, and teamwork.
Cars are abused by drunkards and bad drivers who kill tens of thousands of us every year, while millions of us drive them legally and safely for work, family vacations, for fun. Auto races are a major spectator sport. Now, look at how many early warnings are ignored by the misapplication of background checks for firearm purchases. The 2019 Florida school shooter, the 2017 Sutherland Springs Texas Church shooter, for two. Both should have been prohibited from buying their firearms.
A legally owned AR-15 was used by a homeowner to stop the Texas Church shooter from killing more people. In 1966 in the Texas University shooting by a deranged sniper, civilians armed with semi-automatic hunting rifles fired right alongside police to keep the shooter from shooting more people. There is no reason to keep the hundreds of millions of law-abiding gun owners in America from having a firearm that is misused by a few deranged individuals. Stop those individuals instead.
“We wouldn’t need guns if others didn’t have guns.” With approximately 300,000,000 guns already in the USA, that is simply unrealistic. Turn them in? Criminals will not. Potential mass shooters will not. Students and adults are taught to hide, to run from a shooter. Fight back only as a last resort. Fighting back should be taught as a first reaction, not as a last resort.
It’s good that our military hasn’t adopted this philosophy, to hide in their foxholes until the enemy stops shooting. Stop turning us into victims. Turn us into victors. Enact no new laws to take firearms from law-abiding citizens who will angrily follow those laws, which will serve only to make us defenseless against criminals and mass shooters who will not.
Thank you, Mr. Crowell. Perhaps the gun confiscater‘s are not aware of that knives clubs and other cutting instruments kill five times more people than rifles. Ibuprofen kills at least 16,000 people per year. Texting while driving and drunk driving rack up another 15,000 deaths per year. It’s very telling that gun grabbing is so popular with the leftists among us, it, as a necessity, can actually be found in Saul Alinsky’s book, Rules for Radicals as one of the things, including healthcare, that are required to take control of to control the populace. Not exactly what the founding fathers wished for us.
Mr. Eredmon, Heart issues, Cancer, and many other medical issues kill more than guns and cars combined. Wait until one of those lefties implement single payer and those medical deaths will rise.
