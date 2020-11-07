ADRIAN O’CONNOR
In a commentary published last week, Kim Strassel, a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, offered what has proven to be a prescient prediction about the 2020 presidential election.
In the end, after roughly 140 million Americans voted, the ultimate outcome will rest in the hands of lawyers and judges.
Never before, perhaps — not even in the 2000 “hanging chad” election which took 36 days (and the Supreme Court) to resolve — has more been at stake. Namely the very integrity of our electoral system.
All Americans, I believe, no matter the party affiliation, simply want a fair count. Definitions of a “fair count” may vary, and our lawyers and judges will be obliged to wade through mountains of data and myriad legal challenges to arrive at a satisfactory resolution, one as accurate as humanly possible.
We, as a people, are asking a lot, as our legal class will be compelled to deal with combustible issues and allegations, and do so in a way that recognizes that we, as classics scholar Victor Davis Hanson has said, are a nation not only of laws, but also of “protocol and good-faith traditions.”
Hence our clarion call must be for transparency and honor, patience and calm — and even a fearlessness in seeking answers to volatile questions such as why a judge had to order Philadelphia’s electoral board to open up the vote-counting process to poll-watchers of both political parties. Likewise, a grim resolve will be necessary to determine if charges that out-of-staters and “dead people” voted in Nevada boast any validity.
As they plunge through the weeds of a burden as essential as it is onerous and arcane, we in the hinterlands — and most especially the “forgotten” men and women most of our ruling class seems to consciously ignore — sit and wait, stranded in limbo. We are tussling with questions, too, albeit more existential ones, such as why more Americans, after being told by the media for five years that Donald Trump was Evil Incarnate and his supporters were little more than members of a “cult,” voted for the president this year than in 2016.
There has been no shortage of answers, most of which come down to a simple verity: Many Americans love the boorish Mr. Trump in spite of himself. And why? Because he recognizes them and speaks their language, much like Harry Truman and Andrew Jackson did in days of yore, And as sportswriter cum social commentator Jason Whitlock has said, this love is “unconditional,” which explains packed rallies in the midst of a pandemic.
Existential questions often breed symbol and metaphor. And so this election, this moment in time, can be captured in a single image — a Trump rally in a “forgotten” place.
Butler, Pa. once made Pullman cars; now it crafts overdose memorials in the town square. It is Old America, a town relegated to the past by preening elites.
But one late October evening, it roared once more. Powered by “unconditional love”?
— Adrian O’Connor lives in Stephens City
Realizing that Martha McSally, always loyal to him, was losing, he treated her shamefully at his Covid spreader rally....he loves only himself. Obviously any allegations of voter fraud should be investigated. But don't mistake grist from the right wing alternative facts machine, and the slurry of the troll farms, with truth. The main lesson that trump took from Goebbel’s and Hitler's speeches,was that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, it can supercede the truth. We have seen him exploit this notion, this weakness of the human psyche, again and again.
Trump is no Truman or Jackson. Not an apt comparison. Also, Trump does not love us, unconditionally or otherwise and he does not deserve our love. He loves only himself. It is a mystery why so many vote for him. Some psychology is called for, indeed.
Well said!
https://www.technocracy.news/the-hammer-and-scorecard-weapons-of-mass-vote-manipulation/
