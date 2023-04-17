OPEC- Organization of Petroleum Exporting Companies
1960: Founded by Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela. Presently 13 member nations. Controls 80% of known oil reserves and controls oil prices.
OPEC+
2016: Alliance of 10 additional nations including Russia. Fine tunes oil prices by decreasing production when oil prices fall.
Prior reserve draw downs
1990: Desert shield — 21 million barrels
2005: Katrina — 11 million
2011: Libya — 30 million
Timeline
2009-2017: Obama/Biden anti-fossil fuel policies.
2017-2021: Trump pro-fossil fuel policies. U.S. becomes energy independent first time in history. Inflation: 1.4%.
2021: Biden reinstates anti-fossil fuel policies. Kills Keystone XL Pipeline first day in office. Inflation 7% by end of year. Consumer Price Index reaches 9.1%, highest in 40 years. Gas prices hurting Biden politically. OPEC refuses Biden request to boost oil production.
Feb. 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine. Biden blames Russia for high gas prices.
March-Oct. 2022: November midterms approaching. Biden orders sale of 1 million barrels/day to hopefully decrease gas prices before election (total 226 million barrels). Sale price: $4 billion.
Oct. 2022: Biden fails to dissuade OPEC from cutting production, then demands U.S. fossil fuel companies increase production, which they are unable to do because of anti-fossil fuel policies and decreased refinery capacity.
2023: Fossil fuel shortages result in high gas prices and fossil fuel companies, which suffered billions of dollars in losses for several years, reaped record earnings and paid record stockholder dividends. Biden declares “their profits are windfalls of war,” and threatens windfall taxes on fossil fuel industry.
Biden Pretends “Happy Days are Here Again.”
Listen to the spin — will Spending ever end?
Rhyme without reason
Tonight, I address the nation
Regarding high gas prices and inflation.
Your pain at the pump, caused by Donald Trump
Continues to soar, a perturbation of Putin’s Ukraine War.
I acted decisively — I did not tarry,
I “reported to duty,” like my Friend John Kerry.
You’ll be happy to know, everything’s under control,
I guarantee with greatest assurity,
Don’t worry 'bout our petroleum security.
Be happy and join me and my favorite Scranton polka band in singing.
Roll out the barrels, we’ll have a barrel of fun.
Roll out the barrels, you’re all invited to come.
Those tears in your beer, will quickly disappear
And turn to tears of joy, but you still won’t realize,
I sold 40% of your emergency oil supplies
Right in front of your crying eyes.
Why am I doing this? I thought you'd never ask.
I sold the gold mine, you got the shaft.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.