This is part one of the history of Harold Ickes, Franklin Roosevelt’s secretary of interior from 1933-45 and petroleum coordinator for the national defense from 1941-45, who recognized the necessity for a coherent national petroleum policy, requiring collaborative effort between the government and the oil industry to include an emergency crude oil reserve.
With Roosevelt’s death in 1945, Ickes continued as secretary of interior under Truman but resigned in 1946. With the driving wheel gone, strategic petroleum (SPR) was put on the “back burner” and would not become a reality for over 30 years.
The tipping point for substantive action was the Arab embargo energy Crisis in 1973-74, when the U.S. supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War. Organization of Petroleum Exporting Companies (OPEC) retaliated with a very effective oil embargo which immediately increased gas prices by four times.
In 1975, President Ford signed the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) granting presidential authority to direct the Secretary of Energy to conduct competitive bids for sale of crude oil to combat severe energy supply disruptions, lesser supply shortages, and honor U.S. obligations to the International Energy Program.
In 1977, work began on what was to become the world’s largest energy supply of crude oil with 714-million-barrel capacity, stored in four sites, two in Louisiana, two in Texas, each site composed of deep salt dome cavern complexes cumulatively totaling 60 storage caverns for the four sites.
A shallow inland sea covered the Gulf States 50-65 million years ago, leaving large salt deposits which were geologically transformed into cylindrical subterranean salt domes averaging 200 feet at the base and 2,500 feet high. High pressure and temperature transformed the hard salt crystals into a malleable toothpaste consistency. Storage caverns were carved out of the salt domes by drilling wells into the tops of the domes and using pressurized water to dissolve the salt toothpaste and create oil storage space.
A barrel of oil contains 42 gallons. The history of 42-gallon barrels dates back many centuries. Practical experience and custom made 42-gallon barrels the standard for shipping molasses, fish, soap, butter, wine and whale oil. After discovery of oil in Pennsylvania in 1859, oil was stored in multiple sized barrels, but the 42-gallon barrel was officially adopted by the Petroleum Producers Association and the U.S. government in 1882.
The oil stored in the petroleum reserve is not stored in barrels. Barrel refers only to the measure of volume, 42 gallons. Oil is deposited into the cavern in liquid form and removed by pumping water into the base. Oil, being less dense than water, (floats on water) rises to the surface to be removed and transported by pipeline to 3 distribution centers on the Gulf Coast. The Maximum Reserve Drawdown is 4.4 million barrels/day.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
