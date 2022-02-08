As the local executive director of Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley, I have the distinct honor of meeting our state’s future every day throughout our work in the region.
Our future is tied to how we, as adult citizens, work to foster the health and well-being of the next generation. We know exactly what we need to do in order for all children to thrive.
Twenty-five years of working in the human services field have taught me many lessons. But one lesson that is reinforced time and again is this: What we invest in children almost always comes back to us threefold. What do I mean by this? When we fully attend to all of the domains of children’s development — cognitive, physical, social/emotional — we can expect to see children who grow up to be productive workers and responsible citizens who participate in civic life.
We now know that the early years of life matter because early experiences affect the architecture of the developing brain. When early experiences are positive, the architecture of the brain can build itself from the bottom up in a healthy fashion. But when children experience such stressful things as extreme poverty, abuse or severe maternal depression, that building process is thwarted, and the probability of poor outcomes increases. Toxic stress lasts longer, happens without consistent supportive relationships, and leads to lifelong problems in learning, behavior, and both physical and mental health.
In fact, new research shows that children exposed to toxic stress develop an exaggerated stress response that, over time, weakens their defense system against diseases, from heart disease to diabetes and depression. That exaggerated response never goes away, with lifelong health consequences.
How do we create conditions in our Winchester community that build healthy brain architecture by reducing and buffering exposure to toxic stress? For our youngest children, it may be through babbling and facial expressions; for older children, it is through conversation and positive attention. If adults do not respond by getting in sync and offering back the same level of engagement, the child’s learning process is incomplete. This has huge negative implications for later learning and health.
We at Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley, as a member of the Winchester Campaign for Grade Level Reading coalition, are working to ensure that all children, from the time they come into the world until they are launched into adulthood, have the opportunities and supports they need to support their healthy brain development.
We are working to increase support for policies and programs that reduce toxic stress and support environments of healthy relationships by expanding in-home family support services, creating high-quality childcare environments for all children, improving economic environments for all families, and making sure all children have access to preventive health care.
As a society, we now have a diagnosis. It’s time to come together and invest in expanding the primary prevention services that we know works.
Sara Schoonover-Martin is the executive director of Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley.
