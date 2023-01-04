I am astounded by Betsy McCaughey's Dec. 29 column blaming the government for Americans' declining life expectancy. This lady is an ultra-conservative columnist pushing a skewed agenda who conveniently ignores so many facts it is almost laughable.
Let's start with her blaming the Centers for Disease Control. Over 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19. The government, including the CDC, did everything possible to convince Americans to get vaccinated. Over 640,000 of those deaths occurred after vaccines became available. Half of those could have been avoided if more Americans had chosen vaccination instead of following fatal "quack" advice or flat out ignoring the advice given by the government. I personally know Americans who died a gruesome death due to their refusal to get vaccinated. The attitude that it can't happen to me is frankly mind boggling. In January of 2022, when Americans were still dying of COVID in high numbers, most people locally had stopped wearing masks. In Canada by contrast, during a three-week visit, I saw only three people in supermarkets without masks, and proof of vaccination was required to enter restaurants.
Let's look at a completely unmentioned cause of death, diabetes, killing as many Americans as drug addiction and overdoses. Insulin was discovered by two Canadians, Banting and Best, in Toronto in 1921. They sold their patents to Toronto University for $1. The University later sold the patents also for $1 to allow the production of insulin so as many people as possible could get access. Many Americans are diabetics, some from birth, many more from lifestyle choices. We all know how to prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes. We cannot blame the government for our choices, but how many Americans cannot afford the insulin they need?
We can blame Republicans, though, for higher insulin prices. Last year they voted overwhelmingly against capping the price of insulin at $35/month. Other countries limit the price to a tiny fraction of what Americans pay.
Unmentioned also is the number of deaths by gunshot. About 50,000 last year and increasing. Who knows which "sane" gun owner is going to turn into a mass murderer next? Again, this is a choice Americans make. Having unfettered access to guns is more important to Americans than the lives of fellow citizens.
Our infant mortality rate is 50th in the world, at almost 3 times the rate in Sweden for instance. Our maternal mortality rate is 55th and getting worse, again, many times that of other developed countries.
Citizens in other countries live longer because their governments provide guidance and regulation geared to providing universal care and helping citizens live longer, healthier lives. Contrast that with many Americans' desires for less regulation and refusal to listen to scientific facts and advice.
Canada is 16th globally in life expectancy at almost 83 years, actually rising by almost one year since COVID. America, by contrast, has a declining life expectancy actually putting us 78th worldwide.
Etc. etc. etc. etc.
Don't blame the CDC, look in the mirror!
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
