I had to read the front page article on The Star for June 11, 2020, several times to digest that Shenandoah University was removing the name of Harry F. Byrd Jr. from the School of Business building. I became more flabbergasted as I read the article. The school knew back in 1984 that Senator Byrd had been a supporter of school segregation in the 1950s early in his career. To say the least, that was the norm in those days but it was not a good thing. We have learned to outgrow bad things like that and have accepted school integration since it is the proper way to treat all people equally. With that said, I question why the school continued to accept money from Senator Byrd or the Byrd family? Why has his prior segregation events (which he renounced years ago) suddenly become so breathless that the school must renounce him and savagely rip his name off the building, sandblasting away any trace of his existence without any comment?
Just why was there such greed to get money from the Byrd family to build the school up? Even after they discussed his past, they still wanted the money and kept asking for more. What kind of message does that send to people about your university? We will take money from anyone and slam them later when the times change? And the board of trustees at the school agreed with that? And the comment Ms. Fitzsimmons made in 2013 that she was friends with Senator Byrd! Well, she sure changed her mind to throw him under the bus! You should give every cent back to the Byrd family if you are so disgusted — with interest!
(3) comments
Lets have a protest against SU until they return the money! The socialist do it all the time and it appears to work!
Agree. Every red time that was donated to SU from the Byrd family should be returned, with interest.
Return money with interest and build a museum for the Confederate statues. There is a black museum, so why not. Oh thats right we are white and don't count
