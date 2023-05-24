MICHAEL C. BOGGS
I was recently in Berryville at the Clarke County courthouse doing some real estate research and saw that a statue of a Confederate soldier was standing on the courthouse lawn.
In spite of the fact that some of my relatives fought and died in the Union Army, including one buried at the National Cemetery at the Andersonville, Georgia, Confederate prisoner of war camp, the statue does not bother me. But I think it needs to be remodeled to bring it up to the present.
First, cut off one leg at the knee and roll up the pant leg and pin it at the stub and give the soldier a crutch for our loss in Vietnam.
Cut off the other leg at the knee and replace it with a mechanical leg for the war in Iraq.
Cut off the other arm and replace it with a mechanical arm for our loss in Afghanistan.
In his good arm, stick in a syringe attached to the chemo bag for Agent Orange in Vietnam, the burn pits of the Middle East and the drinking water at Camp Lejeune.
In his mechanical hand, place a bottle of pills to help dull the pain in his body and mind caused by the horrors of war.
On the plaque at the bottom of the statue, it can be dedicated to our federally elected politicians who get us into endless wars without any plans for final victories or how to bring our heroes safely home all in one piece.
This Memorial Day we should honor those heroes who gave their lives, but also those heroes who gave pieces of their lives to keep us free.
