Blaine Dunn, vice chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, stated that the county has grown by 30,000 people in the last 20 years. With that in mind, he added that services decrease if the tax rate stays unchanged.
Did he forget to include that those 30,000, plus the developers/builders, contributed and paid taxes/proffers on real and personal property during and for the last 20 years?
Would reducing the number of supervisors/chairman and districts represented on the board from seven to five save taxpayer money?
Is the county charging enough money in proffers on all these new housing and business developments to cover the costs of the additional services that will be required in the near and far future, or are we being led and represented by quockerwodgers?
When is Frederick County going to hire a lean manager who examines the human and mechanical aspects of the county workforce and starts recommending and putting in place reduction in workforce, combining/reassigning similar jobs/responsibilities, removing duplicative and or non-value-added actions, centralization of facilities and services ... thereby reducing the overall tax burden to its citizens?
If suggestions are needed to increase tax revenue to provide all these extra services, then here’s mine: Start taxing luxury items that today are untaxed or undertaxed — ATVs, trail bikes, airplanes, off-road utility vehicles, and electric bikes.
Stop mowing/weed controlling all excessive grass-covered areas at county parks and county schools. Turn them over to the Sustainability Matters group to have them plowed and tilled. Plant native plants, grasses, bushes, shrubs and trees that benefit the environment and ecological systems. The reduction in labor, fuel, transport, maintenance, and herbicides alone might save a county tax increase.
What about an employment tax on non-residents of Frederick County who work in our county?
When was the last time the depreciation schedules for commercial and manufacturing buildings, equipment, fixtures and furnishings were reviewed and revised for taxable value?
How about changing Route 37 to a toll road for non-county or non-Winchester residents? Issuing a radio-frequency identification for each county vehicle could open the gate and E-ZPass could collect the money.
Rich Sankovich is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.