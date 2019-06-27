With the summer heat we’ve been experiencing, we want to help pet owners in the community safeguard their dogs and cats with the following tips:
Cover the basics — Secure an up-to-date tag on your pet’s collar, and make sure to use a leash whenever you head outdoors. Consult your veterinarian for flea and tick control options, and always keep your pet’s vaccinations current.
Be wary around water — Not all dogs are natural swimmers, so watch your pooch when you’re near the pool, beach or lake. On trips to the ocean, make sure neither cats nor dogs drink the salt water. At best it will only upset their tummies, and at worst ingesting salt can cause serious illness — even death.
Keep cool — Schedule walks in the very early morning or late evening; dog paws hate hot pavement. You can also make dog exercise sessions safer by stopping for drinks of fresh water and finding shady spots for necessary panting breaks. A short “summer cut” hairdo can also help prevent overheating.
Watch for warning signs — Heat stroke is an issue for pets, too. Be on the lookout for early symptoms: excessive panting and drooling, bright red gums, weakness, and balance problems. As the condition worsens, pets may experience labored breathing, lethargy and even seizures. You can cool down an overheated pet with a cold water rinsing or with towels soaked in cold water. Offer ice chips or small amounts of cool water while contacting your veterinarian. Heat stroke is a true emergency!
Safely see the sights – Taking your pets for a ride in the car or van? Never leave them inside – windows up or down – on hot days! Keep dogs’ heads in the car while driving; inner ear damage, lung infections, and injuries happen when man’s best friend sticks his head out the window. Buckle up applies to dogs as well. Use a car-harness, seat belt or crate to keep your dog secured in the vehicle, and never let dogs ride in the back of trucks. A crate secured in the truck bed keeps dogs from bouncing out in an accident or being hit with debris from the road.
Party with prudence – Be wary of what your cats and dogs can get into when you celebrate; chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions, fatty meats, some nuts and alcohol are all very dangerous for them. If your pets are anxious or fearful around loud noises or big crowds, keep them away from fireworks, concerts and fairs.
Protect against pests and poisons — Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and intestinal parasites seem to be everywhere in the summer, so consult with your veterinarian on the best preventives to use for you and your pets’ lifestyle. It’s also important to keep your cats and dogs off areas sprayed with landscape chemicals or insecticides, and to store fertilizers and other poisonous substances out of their reach.
We hope these tips will help keep everyone safe.
