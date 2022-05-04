We all want a county school budget but differ on the amount. The current FY22 school operating budget is $194 million. The proposed advertised school operating budget (A) is $219 million which is a $25 million and 12.8% increase. School enrollment has increased from September to April by about 1%. Option-C is a $22 million increase and fully funds capital requests, teacher pay raises, the requested new teacher positions, provides additional pay for special education teachers, and provides money for sports, music, and other extracurricular activities. The difference between A and C is 1%.
Both Options A and C are increases over last year. Calling Option-C a budget cut is false. For example, a current budget is $100. A proposed budget is $120. The adopted budget is $110. That is a 10% increase, not a 10% decrease. A reduction from a proposed budget which still is greater than the previous year is an increase, not a decrease. To say otherwise is disingenuous. Recent comments that the Board of Supervisors is cutting special education teacher pay is false. Any increase in this category is an increase over last year.
Everyone favors transparency. The School Board Finance report of February 2022 is a step in the right direction, but far less detailed than other county budgets. Since all money is taxpayer money, perhaps the easiest way to address this issue is to put the county and school budgets online and let taxpayers see all expenditures to whatever depth they want with exceptions for specific security concerns. Having budgeted and expended dollars side by side for multiple years will help show the changes.
In FY20, the School Board had an operating budget of $175.4 million for 13,923 students as of September 2019. This fiscal year, the School Board has an operating budget of $194.3 million with four less students. That is a $19 million increase in two years for the same number of students. Even adjusted for inflation and salary raises, the differential still is $8 million. What incurs that increased cost? A detailed comparison would help to resolve that difference.
Other examples in which more detail would be helpful include showing the budgeted and expenditure amount for a specific parking lot costing $161,000, the budgeted line item for the superintendent’s salary adjustment and the monetary set asides, and the $7.2 million capital line-item budget for the old Aylor which the school administration said was not salvageable and was meant to be returned to the county to cover the additional cost for the new Aylor. Finally, where is the line-item budget for certain library books that are in our schools but are deemed inappropriate to be read in public at a BOS meeting?
The county also needs to raise money for roads to meet our growing transportation needs. Expected costs are significant.
Going forward, we need to have a joint BOS and School Board workshop to begin to work together to establish needs, wants, and other parameters and how to pay for those expenses.
Blaine Dunn represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
