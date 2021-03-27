BLAINE DUNN
Frederick County School Board member Brian Hester falsely accused me and two other Frederick County supervisors of attending a meeting illegally. Before a person makes an allegation, he should know the facts, the law, and should ascertain if what occurred was illegal. Making false allegations without reporting it to authorities is inappropriate and a defamation of character.
The Facts. A woman of color asked Supervisor Graber to speak to several of her friends about concerns she had about our local schools. This was a meeting by invitation only. I also was invited to attend and discuss issues. As the meeting began, Supervisor Stegmaier, who was not invited to attend the meeting, walked in and said he was attending as well. Neither the hostess, Supervisor Graber, nor I had any idea that a third Supervisor was going to attend the meeting. Graber told Stegmaier that since Stegmaier was the third supervisor, his presence could be construed by some to be a public meeting and that Stegmaier needed to take actions that were most appropriate. Stegmaier could have left, but instead decided to stay.
After seeing Stegmaier, I knew I could not speak and said nothing while Graber made a presentation and discussed issues with the attendees. Stegmaier also said nothing other than responding to a question asked by an attendee in the room.
The Law. On a previous occasion, I had confirmed with our county attorney, Rod Williams, that it is in fact lawful to attend a meeting with another supervisor even if a third supervisor attended unexpectedly. He counseled that in such a situation that I should remain silent and not engage with any other supervisor. He also said that if a person asked me a question, I could answer the question, but not engage in a conversation that included any supervisor.
The Results. At this meeting, that is exactly what I did. Graber spoke. Neither I nor Stegmaier spoke nor engaged in any conversation. Stegmaier answered a question by an attendee and then said nothing afterwards. We all complied with the law.
As a County Supervisor, I often have gotten together with residents when people have asked me to come to a meeting to discuss issues of concern to them. This meeting was no different. When Stegmaier showed up, he could have left which would have allowed me to speak as I had been invited to this meeting and he had not been invited. I would have left if I had been the third supervisor to attend a meeting knowing that my attendance could be misconstrued and would curtail the actions of the other two supervisors. Unfortunately, he did not leave which then curtailed my ability to interact with attendees. However, no law was broken simply by his attendance.
Public officials sometimes disagree on the best solution to a problem. However, making false allegations about other officials is inappropriate. If Brian Hester believes a crime has been committed, he should immediately contact authorities and make his concerns known. Otherwise, he can apologize for making false allegations and refute any further comments about illegal activities that did not occur.
I do look forward to working with both School Board members and Board of Supervisor members to find the best solutions to the problems we have in Frederick County. We all can listen to each other and try to find solutions that best serve county residents. Speaking and listening to constituents is one of the ways to meet that goal.
Blaine Dunn represents the Red Bud District representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
(6) comments
Well look at you all, such do-gooders for this constituent “a woman of color” as we keep hearing- which is supposed to make everything somehow more PC???)
And what an amazing amount of foresight you had Blaine. Anticipating all that might be construed as illegal, and ensuring that should the exact scenario you found yourself in happen, you were legally covered and above reproach.
“On a previous occasion, I had confirmed with our county attorney, Rod Williams, that it is in fact lawful to attend a meeting with another supervisor even if a third supervisor attended unexpectedly.“
Perhaps you are just a benevolent, psychic supervisor who cares deeply about “women of color”, or perhaps you are attempting some CYA and diversion on some questionable and now quite public meetings. I’m no psychic myself, but i would implore a good reporter to dig a little deeper. Common sense tells us what it is when it looks and quacks like a duck.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber are excellent Supervisors. I wish Shawnee had one of them instead of Stegmaier, who duped us. Brian Hester and the School Board are part of the problem in this county. We need a School Board that will do their job and hold FCPS and Sovine accountable. Right now, we have a School Board that just backs up Sovine. Then we wonder why there are tensions. The fix is to gut FCPS staff and get quality leadership in there. And to get a School Board that does its job. Then the Board of Supervisors won't have to get so involved. Again, they do now due to the broken system.
We have already established the fact that you don't even live here. Why do you insist on opining on topics simply from reading the headlines?
"If Brian Hester believes a crime has been committed, he should immediately contact authorities and make his concerns known. Otherwise, he can apologize for making false allegations and refute any further comments about illegal activities that did not occur"
Well, sir, not sure if you know this BUT... Leftists can pretty much make any allegations they want with no need to apologize when (repeatedly) proven wrong. For reference, see the many WaPo and NYTimes headlines over the recent weeks and past few... decades. It's good to be a Democratic and means you never have to say you're sorry!
Ummmmm... not sure that's how it works. I guess you made a valiant effort for nothing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.